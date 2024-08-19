Nancy Pelosi Is One Nasty Woman

Love her or hate her, there is one thing about Nancy Pelosi: she gets stuff done. Most of it is atrocious on policy, but when it comes to the inner workings of the Democratic Party, she can be a savior or the grim reaper. For Joe Biden, she was the harbinger of death to his presidency. Other horsemen led the Biden White House to its apocalypse, but it seems like Pelosi was the one who fired the kill shot.

The woman is lethal, which has been known to the people covering her. It’s fallen by the wayside, but she kneecapped the Squad shortly after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was elected, ensuring they’re visible and vocal but never a threat. That’s the Hill. On this game hunt, she took down a presidency when it became clear that a) Biden was going to decimate Democrats down ballot, and b) Joe was trying to run out the clock.

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi allegedly called Biden and told him she would publish brutal polling figures and trash her political ally if he didn’t drop out of the 2024 race, according to a source close to the issue. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 17, 2024

The president tried the bunker protocol he had used in the 2020 election, hiding until Pelosi dropped some grenades into it. The former House Speaker was done with the president’s foot-dragging and poll denialism. The Democrats were approaching an embarrassing defeat if he remained a la Jimmy Carter in 1980. It’s here that she essentially blackmailed the president, saying she would denounce him viciously in public, making her the most prominent Democrat to do so, and would cite brutal polling to back up her new aggressive attitude toward the president. With Pelosi’s public denouncement, the dam, which was already about to bust, would have collapsed (via NY Post)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had threatened to publicly trash President Biden if he didn’t end his reelection bid — forcing the then-ailing commander in chief into a “come to Jesus” decision to finally call it quits, according to a new report about the final moments of his campaign. Pelosi sent an urgent message to the 81-year-old president last month while he was still nursing his COVID-19 infection at his Delaware beach house, insiders told the Daily Mail. Pelosi reportedly threatened to publicly trash her longtime friend and political ally if he continued to ignore thunderous calls to drop out of the 2024 election over fears for his cognitive abilities, four sources close to the campaign told the outlet. Pelosi threatened to go public with her belief that her fellow Democrat wouldn’t beat the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, in a rematch — and threatened to release humiliating polling data to back it up, the sources alleged.

Frankly, I prefer the 25th Amendment story, but whatever the scenario, it shows how weak this presidency was, something that Pelosi alluded to post-Biden dropout. The California liberal trashed the president’s political operation, as she should—they allowed him to get booted. With all its institutional advantages, the US presidency can and should be able to snuff out internal issues quickly. Yet, it’s only as strong as the man behind the desk. Pelosi knew that and sniped Biden, who reportedly hasn’t spoken to her in days. It’s got to the point where Pelosi appears worried that this relationship might be permanently fractured. I’d say so until Joe completely forgets who he is.