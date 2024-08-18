Harris Went on the Stump Without a Teleprompter...and Disaster Ensued
NYT Columnist Had This Brutal Reminder for Dems Before Their Convention
Don Lemon Went to Atlantic City to Ask Voters Who They're Supporting. He...
The OTHER DNC (Disastrous National Convention)
In a Way, What Corey Comperatore Joked With His Family About at Butler...
Trump: Harris Will Allow Thousands of Illegal Alien ‘Killers and Rapists' Into the...
Multiple Polls Show It's a Close Race in This Key Battleground State
Trump: Kamala Harris Has Gone 'Full Communist'
Chicago Prepares for Protests, Arrests During the DNC
Poll Shows Harris Ahead of Trump as the DNC Approaches
Planned Parenthood to Offer Free Abortions, Vasectomies at the DNC
Kamala Harris Shows Her Inner Richard Nixon
Kamala Harris: The Left’s Manifested Candidate
Strengthening Intellectual Property Rights Will Strengthen America's Economy
Tipsheet

DC Councilman Who Said Jews Controlled the Weather Arrested by the FBI

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 18, 2024 8:00 PM
Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Trayon White, a Washington DC city councilmember who had accused Jewish people of controlling the weather, was arrested by the FBI today. We don’t know the charges or the circumstances of his arrest, but he’s in federal custody as of 2 PM this afternoon, an event that seems to have caught some of his colleagues on the council off-guard (via Washington Post): 

Advertisement

The FBI has arrested D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr., according to the council’s chairman and two other people familiar with the matter. 

The circumstances of the arrest, which occurred Sunday, and the nature of the allegations against White were not immediately clear. The FBI’s Washington Field Office declined to comment, and White and his chief of staff did not immediately return messages. 

[…] 

White, a Democrat who was first elected in 2016, represents Ward 8 in Southeast Washington.

In 2018, he was caught accusing the “Rothchilds” of controlling the weather, commenting on the snowy conditions that hit the capital at the time: 

A D.C. lawmaker responded to a brief snowfall Friday by publishing a video in which he espoused a conspiracy theory that Jewish financiers control the weather. 

D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) posted the video to his official Facebook page at 7:21 a.m. as snow flurries were hitting the nation’s capital. The video, shot through the windshield of a car driving west on Interstate 695 through downtown Washington, shows snowy skies while White narrates. 

“Man, it just started snowing out of nowhere this morning, man. Y’all better pay attention to this climate control, man, this climate manipulation,” he says. “And D.C. keep talking about, ‘We a resilient city.’ And that’s a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man. Be careful.” 

Recommended

Harris Went on the Stump Without a Teleprompter...and Disaster Ensued Matt Vespa
Advertisement

White apologized and later took a tour of the Holocaust Museum, which led to another public relations issue as he ducked out of the event early.

We'll keep you updated about his arrest. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harris Went on the Stump Without a Teleprompter...and Disaster Ensued Matt Vespa
NYT Columnist Had This Brutal Reminder for Dems Before Their Convention Matt Vespa
The Democrats Are Gifting Donald Trump the White House Alan Joseph Bauer
Don Lemon Went to Atlantic City to Ask Voters Who They're Supporting. He Wasn't Expecting These Answers. Matt Vespa
This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Trump: Kamala Harris Has Gone 'Full Communist' Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harris Went on the Stump Without a Teleprompter...and Disaster Ensued Matt Vespa
Advertisement