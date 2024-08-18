DC Councilman Who Said Jews Controlled the Weather Arrested by the FBI

Trayon White, a Washington DC city councilmember who had accused Jewish people of controlling the weather, was arrested by the FBI today. We don’t know the charges or the circumstances of his arrest, but he’s in federal custody as of 2 PM this afternoon, an event that seems to have caught some of his colleagues on the council off-guard (via Washington Post):

The FBI has arrested D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr., according to the council’s chairman and two other people familiar with the matter. The circumstances of the arrest, which occurred Sunday, and the nature of the allegations against White were not immediately clear. The FBI’s Washington Field Office declined to comment, and White and his chief of staff did not immediately return messages. […] White, a Democrat who was first elected in 2016, represents Ward 8 in Southeast Washington.

In 2018, he was caught accusing the “Rothchilds” of controlling the weather, commenting on the snowy conditions that hit the capital at the time:

A D.C. lawmaker responded to a brief snowfall Friday by publishing a video in which he espoused a conspiracy theory that Jewish financiers control the weather. D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) posted the video to his official Facebook page at 7:21 a.m. as snow flurries were hitting the nation’s capital. The video, shot through the windshield of a car driving west on Interstate 695 through downtown Washington, shows snowy skies while White narrates. “Man, it just started snowing out of nowhere this morning, man. Y’all better pay attention to this climate control, man, this climate manipulation,” he says. “And D.C. keep talking about, ‘We a resilient city.’ And that’s a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man. Be careful.”

White apologized and later took a tour of the Holocaust Museum, which led to another public relations issue as he ducked out of the event early.

We'll keep you updated about his arrest.