Even This Washington Post Columnist Knows Harris Screwed Up Here
Five Arrested in Connection to the Death of Matthew Perry
Here's What Happened the Secret Service Official Who Refused to Destroy the Evidence...
The Weird, Creepy, Surreal -- and Dangerous -- 2024 Campaign
Facebook Censors Ads for the 'Reagan' Movie, and Joy Reid Is Now Pro-Racist?
Republicans Must Make a Laser-Focused, Issues-Based Case to the People
NYT Continues Pushing Pandemic-Era Practice
The Washington Post's 'Rambunctious Rah-Rah' Coverage of Walz
Operation Harris for President Is One of the Shadiest in Media History
Who's for the First Amendment—and Who's Against It
So Much for Turning Down the Temperature: Biden Wants to 'Beat the Hell...
The Biden Residual
Kamala Harris’s Economic Plan Will Be a Disaster for Consumers
An ESPN Broadcaster Spoke Out Against ‘Transgender’ Athletes. Here’s What Happened Next.
Tipsheet

Latest Attack on JD Vance Totally Flops, Even With Progressives

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 16, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ben Gray

The latest attack on JD Vance is a dud. It’s not just me saying that; we have liberals agreeing that it’s weak sauce. Of course, the ‘Republicans against Trump’ clowns think this was a damning attack on Donald Trump’s running mate. The DailyMail found some pictures of JD Vance from high school. Yeah, we’re back to this again:

Advertisement

DailyMail. com has obtained a photo of JD Vance posing with three female classmates in a boys restroom during his senior year of high school in Ohio. 

So weird. 

“Pretending to be scandalized or offended by JD being a typical goofball in his youth is so dumb, this is a benignly funny picture and you know it,” responded Michael Tracey, a progressive reporter. 

Recommended

Even This Washington Post Columnist Knows Harris Screwed Up Here Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Jill Filipovic, a liberal feminist writer, added, “I’m positive this will be my most-hated tweet of the day but taking a dumb and awkward picture when you’re a kid is just not that big of a deal, the Daily Mail shouldn’t have published it, and none of us should care.” 

And these are committed anti-Trump pundits, so it's no wonder why this story never got off the ground. Also, the 'JD Vance is weird' attack might be losing its luster since there's nothing remotely weird about him. What is weird is the entire 2024 Democratic Party agenda, and whatever this is:

If this is all you can find, then there’s nothing, right? All of this should be settled in the debates, and it will.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Even This Washington Post Columnist Knows Harris Screwed Up Here Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened the Secret Service Official Who Refused to Destroy the Evidence in Cocaine-gate Matt Vespa
The Weird, Creepy, Surreal -- and Dangerous -- 2024 Campaign Victor Davis Hanson
So Much for Turning Down the Temperature: Biden Wants to 'Beat the Hell Out of' Republicans Rebecca Downs
An ESPN Broadcaster Spoke Out Against ‘Transgender’ Athletes. Here’s What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
This Harris Campaign Job Application Is Absurd, but Real Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Even This Washington Post Columnist Knows Harris Screwed Up Here Matt Vespa
Advertisement