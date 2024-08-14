The PA Department of State Did Not Just Tweet This About Election Night...
What These Hackers Just Discovered Doesn't Bode Well for Election Integrity This Year
Anyone Notice This Anomaly During Ilhan Omar's Election Returns?
We Lose This Election If You Fail to Act
Native Truths
Should Voters Feel Joy When Paying the Bills is Harder Than Ever?
European Commission Publicly Rebukes EU Regulator's Warning to Musk Over Trump Interview
Two Contradictory Decisions on AR-15 Bans Reflect Clashing Views of Supreme Court Preceden...
Tim Walz Is a Left-Wing Extremist Pushing People Out of Minnesota With Crime,...
London Calling
Tim Walz and His Stolen Valor
How the Southern Poverty Law Center Betrayed Its Mission to Black America
EVs Were Once the Hot New Thing, Now Their Luster Is Fading
Musk’s Billion-Viewed Interview of Trump
Tipsheet

CNN Analyst Tosses a Wet Blanket on Kamala Harris Supporters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 14, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

CNN’s Harry Enten had a message for Democrats and Kamala Harris supporters: don’t rip open that champagne bottle and pop that cork. It’s too early to declare victory, with the election analyst listing three caution points for liberals about the current state of the race. 

Advertisement

The first is the most obvious about Trump: pollsters have consistently underestimated his support among the electorate. It wasn’t a one-off thing: they underestimated his support by 9 points in 2016 and by 5 points in 2020 at this point in both elections among the crucial states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The second point is that Donald Trump is the most popular he’s ever been, which even New York Times reporters feel has been glossed over. And while Kamala Harris has appeared to solve the Democrats’ fundraising and voter enthusiasm issues, she hasn’t moved the needle concerning those who for sure will vote in November. That figure has remained unchanged since May, around 62-61 percent. Based on these factors, the point is that Trump is in an excellent position to win this election.

Recommended

Anyone Notice This Anomaly During Ilhan Omar's Election Returns? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

 It's still a ballgame, folks.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anyone Notice This Anomaly During Ilhan Omar's Election Returns? Matt Vespa
The PA Department of State Did Not Just Tweet This About Election Night Returns Matt Vespa
What These Hackers Just Discovered Doesn't Bode Well for Election Integrity This Year Matt Vespa
Native Truths John Stossel
Here's What Tim Walz Had to Say During First Solo Address Since Joining the Ticket Rebecca Downs
What the Kamala Harris Campaign Is Doing With Google Ads Fits the Definition of Fake News Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Anyone Notice This Anomaly During Ilhan Omar's Election Returns? Matt Vespa
Advertisement