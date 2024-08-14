Anyone Notice This Anomaly During Ilhan Omar's Election Returns?

As Rebecca wrote earlier last night, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) successfully fended off a primary challenge from Don Samuels, a former Minneapolis City Council member. Omar clinched 56 percent of the vote to Samuels’ 42 percent, with other candidates sprinkled in the field. Congress’ favorite radical Islamic terrorist apologist is heading back to Washington, so everyone should grab a barf bag.

Yet, did anyone notice what was odd about the returns? I won’t say it, but you can debate this topic in the comments below. But the rate and speed of the election returns in this primary election were a bit suspect, to say the least:

Minnesota, District 5:



8:00pm - Polls close.

8:15pm - 0% counted.

8:30pm - 0% counted.

8:45pm - 0% counted.

9:00pm - 0% counted.

9:22pm - 5.0% counted.

9:37pm - 99.5% counted.



Totally 100% legitimate. Nothing at all suspicious. Congrats to Ilhan Omar. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 14, 2024

Ilhan Omar’s district:



9:21pm - 0% counted.

9:22pm - 5.0% counted.

9:37pm - 99.5% counted.



Nothing to see here. — Michael J. Morrison (@OfficeOfMike) August 14, 2024

*There was something unusual about the reporting and tallying of the vote totals in the Minnesota US House District 5 Democratic Primary election.



Decision Desk only presented two batches of votes;



Batch 1: 5% of the vote just after 10PM ET

Batch 2: The remaining 94% around… https://t.co/o9NghcItAh pic.twitter.com/4LvUM1LiVS — Overton (@OvertonLive) August 14, 2024

It’s not the only race where the pace has been questioned. On the flip side, in March, while it was a statewide contest, even liberal reporters were noting California’s pace in counting its ballots was torturously slow. Yet, if you raise concerns, you’re an election denier. That’s the (idiotic) rule, right?

In the meantime, enjoy Omar celebrating her win, where she pretty much called Samuels a Nazi. Mr. Samuels is black, Ilhan.