Tipsheet

Here Are the Three Words Walz Said That Set Off Days of Mayhem in Minneapolis

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 13, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

An emerging attack line against the Harris-Walz ticket should be the duo’s contempt for law and order. Harris allowed the southern border to become awash with violent criminal aliens who are now raping, murdering, and burglarizing their way through the country. The stories of illegal aliens with ICE detainers roaming free and brutalizing our citizens are many. It doesn’t help that Tim Walz reportedly wanted Minneapolis to burn in the aftermath of the George Floyd fiasco.

When the rioting became hellacious, Walz dragged his feet in deploying the National Guard. As Rebecca noted, the city's mayor wanted the unit to be stationed within the city as soon as possible to restore order. Walz decided against it, denigrating these service men as being nothing more than teenage cooks: 

It's been almost a week since Vice President Kamala Harris selected Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as her running mate, and the pick has come with plenty of baggage for the ticket. When Minneapolis was burning during the 2020 riots after George Floyd's death, Walz held off on calling in the National Guard in a timely manner. That's looking even worse, given the comments that have resurfaced on what Walz had to say about guardsmen, as highlighted by streiff at our sister site of RedState. 

"I don’t think the mayor knew what he was asking for. He wanted the National Guard, and what does that mean? I think to the mayor, yes, it's a perception, I'm certainly not questioning that," Walz said during a local Fox 9 interview, despite how he didn't act in a timely manner. "I think the mayor said, 'I request the National Guard, whew, this is great. We’re going to have massively trained troops.' No, you’re going to have 19-year-olds who are cooks," the governor continued. 

And let’s not forget the three Minneapolis police officers who testified that the Minnesota governor essentially allowed leftists to burn the MPD Third Precinct.

"I heard the Governor say, 'give it up,’” said Minneapolis Police Sergeant Anna Hedberg:

Those three words set off nearly two weeks of chaos, rioting, and vandalism. 

It’s outrageous, compounded by Walz’s weirdo wife saying she opened the windows to huff the burning city's fumes. This couple makes Hunter Biden’s crack cocaine use seem normal. The issue with using this story is that Mr. Trump credited Walz with how he was handling the riots. It’s on audio, and we’ll have more later today.

