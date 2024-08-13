Should Kamala Be Worried About What This Progressive Voter Had to Say About Her?

Kamala Harris is being heckled at her rallies and hasn’t handled them well. If we had a media that did its job, they’d be pressing her about what she reportedly promised these pro-Hamas clowns: an arms embargo against Israel. Some damage control had to be done, but this campaign knows they can get away with press releases because the media would just nod. Yet, the pro-terrorist Left is smart: they know this is for show because they also understand that this is a David versus Goliath battle on the Hill; the pro-Israel wing of Congress vastly outnumbers those who side with Hamas.

.@uncommittedmvmt on co-founders' interactions with Harris/Walz at the Detroit rally

Layla Elabed "broke down in tears" and said: "I’m Palestinian, I’m a founder of Uncommitted. Michigan voters want to support you, but we need a policy that will save lives in Gaza right now." pic.twitter.com/TpmJWyRhIA — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) August 8, 2024

Still, in a close election, if these Muslim communities in Michigan and elsewhere stay home—things could get rough for Harris despite her artificial rise in the polls. One progressive voter was quite firm in his position that there’s nothing Harris can do between now and Election Day that will wash the blood off her hands:

Arizona progressive: "There's nothing that Kamala can do in the next 2-3 months that can wash that blood from her hands, in my view" pic.twitter.com/5W8zE2CSjB — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 5, 2024

We’ll see if these people attend the Democratic National Convention next week. You know they’re gearing up for a showdown.

Tim Walz being selected as Kamala's running mate despite his stolen valor fiasco is a direct consequence of the antisemitic elements that are growing within the Democratic Party. This party hates Jews.