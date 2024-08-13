Dem Rep Gets Wrecked On-Air Trying to Claim Trump Is Too Scared to...
Here Are the Three Words Walz Said That Set Off Days of Mayhem...
Actually, the 2024 Election’s Biggest Losers Aren’t Even Kamala Harris and the Dems
Here's the Unhinged Email Sent by the Harris Campaign Attacking Elon Musk's Trump...
Libs Go Crazy As Nassau County, NY Bans Masks
Where Is the Defense of Tim Walz From Those Who Served With Him?
Media Outlets Are All in Agreement About the 'Joy' in Kamala's Campaign and...
Harris and Walz: The Dark Road from Neighborliness to Totalitarianism
The Woke 2024 Olympics: Where Men Were Allowed to Punch Women
Informing Low-Information Voters
International Students Should Appreciate, Not Denigrate, the United States
Kamala's Woke Is Broke
Why Britain Is in a Mess – and What to Do About It
KJP Gaslights on Kamala Harris' Lack of Transparency With the Press
Tipsheet

Should Kamala Be Worried About What This Progressive Voter Had to Say About Her?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 13, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf, File

Kamala Harris is being heckled at her rallies and hasn’t handled them well. If we had a media that did its job, they’d be pressing her about what she reportedly promised these pro-Hamas clowns: an arms embargo against Israel. Some damage control had to be done, but this campaign knows they can get away with press releases because the media would just nod. Yet, the pro-terrorist Left is smart: they know this is for show because they also understand that this is a David versus Goliath battle on the Hill; the pro-Israel wing of Congress vastly outnumbers those who side with Hamas.

Advertisement

Still, in a close election, if these Muslim communities in Michigan and elsewhere stay home—things could get rough for Harris despite her artificial rise in the polls. One progressive voter was quite firm in his position that there’s nothing Harris can do between now and Election Day that will wash the blood off her hands:

We’ll see if these people attend the Democratic National Convention next week. You know they’re gearing up for a showdown.

Recommended

Here's the Unhinged Email Sent by the Harris Campaign Attacking Elon Musk's Trump Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Tim Walz being selected as Kamala's running mate despite his stolen valor fiasco is a direct consequence of the antisemitic elements that are growing within the Democratic Party. This party hates Jews.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Unhinged Email Sent by the Harris Campaign Attacking Elon Musk's Trump Interview Matt Vespa
Here's Why Nobody Could Get Into the Trump-Musk Space; Conversation Still Takes Place Rebecca Downs
Here Are the Three Words Walz Said That Set Off Days of Mayhem in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Libs Go Crazy As Nassau County, NY Bans Masks Matt Vespa
Dem Rep Gets Wrecked On-Air Trying to Claim Trump Is Too Scared to Debate Kamala Matt Vespa
Why Britain Is in a Mess – and What to Do About It Douglas Carswell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Unhinged Email Sent by the Harris Campaign Attacking Elon Musk's Trump Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement