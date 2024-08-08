Kamala Harris Met With Pro-Hamas Activists Before Detroit Rally. Here's What She Told Them.

Vice President Kamala Harris had a rally in Detroit, Michigan, with her running mate Tampon Tim Walz. Did it draw a crowd? Sure. But the night ended in a total disaster for attendees, which we’ll get to later, but Harris had to meet with the folks who could make life difficult for her campaign in the Rust Belt and elsewhere.

The younger wing of the Democratic Party is anti-Israel, pro-Hamas, and antisemitic. Still, she must make overtures now to mitigate the damage that could occur if these legions of voters were to sit out come Election Day. These people heckled the vice president regardless, and she doesn’t know how to stand up to them—a shocking development, I know. Harris promised to consider an arms embargo on Israel. When heckled by pro-Hamas elements at the event, Harris didn’t take it well.

WATCH: Kamala Harris’ rally in Michigan gets interrupted by Palestine protesters; “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide.” pic.twitter.com/ykg7ImawC6 — Overton (@OvertonLive) August 8, 2024

She just threw away so much of the ass-kissing the admin has been doing in Dearborn https://t.co/6E66Asrs2k — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 8, 2024

.@uncommittedmvmt on co-founders' interactions with Harris/Walz at the Detroit rally

Layla Elabed "broke down in tears" and said: "I’m Palestinian, I’m a founder of Uncommitted. Michigan voters want to support you, but we need a policy that will save lives in Gaza right now." pic.twitter.com/TpmJWyRhIA — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) August 8, 2024

Kamala Harris says she says she is open for a meeting to discuss an arms embargo to Israel https://t.co/YsRuVb5eKf — umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈🥥🌴 (@umichvoter) August 8, 2024

An arms embargo on Israel? Harris is either worse than Biden regarding foreign policy, an unenviable feat, or she's making one of the most retractable promises in presidential history; the pandering cannot be ignored here. How many things has she flip-flopped on to make herself seem more centrist? She'll likely backtrack on this Israel arms embargo nonsense, and these leftists know that, too.

So, you already know that Harris is awkward on the stump, along with Walz, who has a military record riddled with lies and inaccuracies. She knows the 2024 talking points. But what happened after this rally is also notable. The event was set in a UPS delivery center, and attendees had an exceedingly strenuous time exiting the venue:

Complete chaos after the Detroit Kamala rally. It has been 2.5 hours and people are still unable to find shuttles back to their cars.



Campaign staff has no idea what is happening. Rally was held near a UPS delivery center so dozens of trucks are mixed up with the buses.… pic.twitter.com/3PkguXYk06 — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

My bus was nearly in an accident pic.twitter.com/ntyZevq2pR — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

The rally was at the circled hangar. But it is located on a spur off the main road highlighted in red. The arrow is the turn around point for the buses. Add a bunch of freight trucks from UPS, confused campaign staff, and tired and hungry rally goers and you get complete chaos. pic.twitter.com/qbe2AAATDl — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

UPDATE: I kindly asked my driver to switch drop off locations in his GPS. He happily complied. The power of having an above room temperature IQ. — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

I think I convinced the driver to vote for Trump. He dapped me up when I got off. — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) August 8, 2024

What a mess. There's a moral to this story, isn't there?