Kamala Harris Met With Pro-Hamas Activists Before Detroit Rally. Here's What She Told Them.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 08, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Vice President Kamala Harris had a rally in Detroit, Michigan, with her running mate Tampon Tim Walz. Did it draw a crowd? Sure. But the night ended in a total disaster for attendees, which we’ll get to later, but Harris had to meet with the folks who could make life difficult for her campaign in the Rust Belt and elsewhere.

The younger wing of the Democratic Party is anti-Israel, pro-Hamas, and antisemitic. Still, she must make overtures now to mitigate the damage that could occur if these legions of voters were to sit out come Election Day. These people heckled the vice president regardless, and she doesn’t know how to stand up to them—a shocking development, I know. Harris promised to consider an arms embargo on Israel. When heckled by pro-Hamas elements at the event, Harris didn’t take it well. 

Biden's Latest Remarks About the Transfer of Power Shows His Brain Is Officially Fried Matt Vespa
An arms embargo on Israel? Harris is either worse than Biden regarding foreign policy, an unenviable feat, or she's making one of the most retractable promises in presidential history; the pandering cannot be ignored here. How many things has she flip-flopped on to make herself seem more centrist? She'll likely backtrack on this Israel arms embargo nonsense, and these leftists know that, too. 

So, you already know that Harris is awkward on the stump, along with Walz, who has a military record riddled with lies and inaccuracies. She knows the 2024 talking points. But what happened after this rally is also notable. The event was set in a UPS delivery center, and attendees had an exceedingly strenuous time exiting the venue:

What a mess. There's a moral to this story, isn't there?

