CBS News Reporter's Take on Kamala Stealing Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' Policy Is Beyond Laughable

Has CBS News’ Selina Wang been following this election because it’s clear she hasn’t. If she did, she’d know that Donald Trump first pitched the ‘no tax on tips’ policy, which Kamala Harris stole at her Nevada rally over the weekend. Wang described the Trump response as an “accusation;” lady, it’s a fact. In June, the Culinary Workers Union endorsed Trump’s idea:

One of the first new policies Kamala Harris has introduced in her presidential campaign is eliminating taxes on tips for service workers — an idea the Trump campaign is accusing her of stealing from them.@weijia asked at Monday's White House press briefing about where the idea… pic.twitter.com/8I24WaRdCU — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 12, 2024

FACT: Culinary Workers Union endorses President Trump's No Tax on Tips policy — which was announced at his rally in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 9th pic.twitter.com/v8BzxEU2EW — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 11, 2024

CBS News even reported on it, though in typical fashion to make Republicans look bad:

And I guess Ms. Wang was too busy to notice her colleague, Olivia Rinaldi, who spoke with hotel workers in Nevada who said this idea would motivate them to vote for Trump. Again, this was in June:

CBS' @olivialarinaldi says 6 people in Nevada told her that President Trump's pledge to eliminate taxes on tips would change their vote from Democrat to Republican in November. pic.twitter.com/kzfpj00O0X — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 10, 2024

We don’t hate our media enough. Do better, you clowns. For those of us paying attention, this “accusation” narrative got stabbed, shot, beheaded, and set aflame in less than a minute.