Tipsheet

CBS News Reporter's Take on Kamala Stealing Trump's 'No Tax on Tips' Policy Is Beyond Laughable

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 13, 2024 12:30 PM
Has CBS News’ Selina Wang been following this election because it’s clear she hasn’t. If she did, she’d know that Donald Trump first pitched the ‘no tax on tips’ policy, which Kamala Harris stole at her Nevada rally over the weekend. Wang described the Trump response as an “accusation;” lady, it’s a fact. In June, the Culinary Workers Union endorsed Trump’s idea:

CBS News even reported on it, though in typical fashion to make Republicans look bad:

And I guess Ms. Wang was too busy to notice her colleague, Olivia Rinaldi, who spoke with hotel workers in Nevada who said this idea would motivate them to vote for Trump. Again, this was in June

We don’t hate our media enough. Do better, you clowns. For those of us paying attention, this “accusation” narrative got stabbed, shot, beheaded, and set aflame in less than a minute.

