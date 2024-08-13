CNN Host Puzzled By Audience's Reaction When Stephen Colbert Said This About CNN

This interview wasn’t supposed to be this intentionally hilarious. I don’t think host Stephen Colbert wanted it to go like this, but the audience knows nonsense, and this line from the CBS host elicited a chuckle from the crowd that puzzled the CNN reporter. Colbert described CNN as an “objective” news outlet. Collins asked if that was supposed to be a “laugh line."

"It wasn't supposed to be," Colbert replied.

Wow: Crowd laughs at the absurd notion that CNN is “objective.” pic.twitter.com/aidYivoXNa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2024

Lmaooo, the public knows https://t.co/7QEGNMHQSq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Audiences for most late night shows are tourists or people from out of town like foreign travelers who stand in line for hours during a vacation.



Imagine doing that with your vacation and then you get to see a mid level CNN anchor. https://t.co/sWjzyjnHv0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 13, 2024

Everyone knows CNN is biased, even the Left. That’s the point, yet they try to keep up this veneer of being an impartial outlet. It’s the lack of self-awareness, too. This network employs Jim Acosta, the Trump White House’s favorite punching bag and number one enemy. Besides MSNBC, CNN is one of the most anti-Trump networks in the country, and the fact they don’t know this is a cause for laughter. Trump supporters might say it indelicately, but there's a reason why the 'CNN sucks' chant remains salient.

Frankly, it's Colbert's fault since he set up for this ball to be spiked brutally toward Collins.