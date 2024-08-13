CNN Host Puzzled By Audience's Reaction When Stephen Colbert Said This About CNN

This interview wasn’t supposed to be this intentionally hilarious. I don’t think host Stephen Colbert wanted it to go like this, but the audience knows nonsense, and this line from the CBS host elicited a chuckle from the crowd that puzzled the CNN reporter. Colbert described CNN as an “objective” news outlet. Collins asked if that was supposed to be a “laugh line."
"It wasn't supposed to be," Colbert replied.
Wow: Crowd laughs at the absurd notion that CNN is “objective.” pic.twitter.com/aidYivoXNa— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2024
Lmaooo, the public knows https://t.co/7QEGNMHQSq— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024
Audiences for most late night shows are tourists or people from out of town like foreign travelers who stand in line for hours during a vacation.— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 13, 2024
Imagine doing that with your vacation and then you get to see a mid level CNN anchor. https://t.co/sWjzyjnHv0
Everyone knows CNN is biased, even the Left. That’s the point, yet they try to keep up this veneer of being an impartial outlet. It’s the lack of self-awareness, too. This network employs Jim Acosta, the Trump White House’s favorite punching bag and number one enemy. Besides MSNBC, CNN is one of the most anti-Trump networks in the country, and the fact they don’t know this is a cause for laughter. Trump supporters might say it indelicately, but there's a reason why the 'CNN sucks' chant remains salient.
Recommended
Frankly, it's Colbert's fault since he set up for this ball to be spiked brutally toward Collins.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member