Another Major Lie Has Surfaced About Tim Walz's Military Service

If we had a media that did its job, the fiasco around Tim Walz’s military would be unsurvivable. Every development is a damning indictment of the Minnesota governor, who clearly knew that his unit was going to be deployed months before they were sent to Iraq. He bolted, lied about the circumstances regarding his entry into public life, and has ridden this wave of stolen valor for years. Walz served his country—that’s not in dispute. But he did lie about being in combat zones. He never corrected the record when he could.
A local paper's glowing profile of Tim Walz in 2005:— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2024
Walz "served a tour of duty in Operation Iraqi Freedom"
"He was deployed overseas with his National Guard field artillery unit in Operation Iraqi Freedom."
It appears the reporter interviewed Walz for this piece...🤔 pic.twitter.com/ID3Q2Fm4jE
FLASHBACK: Tim Walz thanked Nancy Pelosi at a press conference in 2007 in which she said while introducing him that "we appreciate his service on the battlefield."— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 9, 2024
CSPAN then identified Walz as an "Afghanistan veteran." pic.twitter.com/6HaKNyfKsf
The man was never in Iraq or Afghanistan, yet we have newspaper articles suggesting otherwise. Nancy Pelosi even gave him props that he did not earn. As we comb through more of his lies, Walz’s 9/11 anniversary speech from 2021 contains this passage about how he was at Bagram Air Base in Iraq. That’s a total lie. Also, Bagram is in Afghanistan:
This seems....bad. It's bad, right? https://t.co/VlFAFL86eO— ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) August 12, 2024
🚨Tim Walz at 2021 Minnesota 9/11 anniversary speech:— NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) August 12, 2024
“I had the privilege of serving in this state's NG. I stood one night in dark of night on tarmac at Bagram Air Base in Iraq and watched a military ramp ceremony-a soldier's body being loaded onto a plane to be returned home” pic.twitter.com/6la4t4WHmT
This Tim Walz military record stuff is...not looking good.— Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) August 12, 2024
Bagram is in Afghanistan not Iraq, btw. pic.twitter.com/9uZeE1NU4Y
Tim Walz is at it aga with another misrepresentation of his record, but this one is startling.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 12, 2024
After the CD1 Congressional Debate he received criticism for how he may have misrepresented his service, so he had a clarification letter written for local papers.
In there he… pic.twitter.com/sn1NmpwXXR
Walz would and should be forced off the ticket with this scandal, but he won’t. It would irreparably damage the Kamala Harris campaign, hurl the Democratic Party into turmoil, and create a narrative that this party is the epicenter of chaos, failure, and bad judgment, among other things. It will make for a good sparring at the VP debate.
Mother of fallen troop in Walz's unit: He abandoned them and stole valor.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 11, 2024
Walz's Unit Chaplain: I can confirm it.
Battalion Commander: Ya, so can I.
Media: "Far-right accusations"
