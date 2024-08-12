Stop Fussing And Unleash The Full Power Of Persuasion
Another Major Lie Has Surfaced About Tim Walz's Military Service

August 12, 2024
If we had a media that did its job, the fiasco around Tim Walz’s military would be unsurvivable. Every development is a damning indictment of the Minnesota governor, who clearly knew that his unit was going to be deployed months before they were sent to Iraq. He bolted, lied about the circumstances regarding his entry into public life, and has ridden this wave of stolen valor for years. Walz served his country—that’s not in dispute. But he did lie about being in combat zones. He never corrected the record when he could.  

The man was never in Iraq or Afghanistan, yet we have newspaper articles suggesting otherwise. Nancy Pelosi even gave him props that he did not earn. As we comb through more of his lies, Walz’s 9/11 anniversary speech from 2021 contains this passage about how he was at Bagram Air Base in Iraq. That’s a total lie. Also, Bagram is in Afghanistan:

Walz would and should be forced off the ticket with this scandal, but he won’t. It would irreparably damage the Kamala Harris campaign, hurl the Democratic Party into turmoil, and create a narrative that this party is the epicenter of chaos, failure, and bad judgment, among other things. It will make for a good sparring at the VP debate. 

