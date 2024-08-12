Another Major Lie Has Surfaced About Tim Walz's Military Service

If we had a media that did its job, the fiasco around Tim Walz’s military would be unsurvivable. Every development is a damning indictment of the Minnesota governor, who clearly knew that his unit was going to be deployed months before they were sent to Iraq. He bolted, lied about the circumstances regarding his entry into public life, and has ridden this wave of stolen valor for years. Walz served his country—that’s not in dispute. But he did lie about being in combat zones. He never corrected the record when he could.

A local paper's glowing profile of Tim Walz in 2005:



Walz "served a tour of duty in Operation Iraqi Freedom"



"He was deployed overseas with his National Guard field artillery unit in Operation Iraqi Freedom."



It appears the reporter interviewed Walz for this piece...🤔 pic.twitter.com/ID3Q2Fm4jE — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2024

FLASHBACK: Tim Walz thanked Nancy Pelosi at a press conference in 2007 in which she said while introducing him that "we appreciate his service on the battlefield."



CSPAN then identified Walz as an "Afghanistan veteran." pic.twitter.com/6HaKNyfKsf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 9, 2024

The man was never in Iraq or Afghanistan, yet we have newspaper articles suggesting otherwise. Nancy Pelosi even gave him props that he did not earn. As we comb through more of his lies, Walz’s 9/11 anniversary speech from 2021 contains this passage about how he was at Bagram Air Base in Iraq. That’s a total lie. Also, Bagram is in Afghanistan:

🚨Tim Walz at 2021 Minnesota 9/11 anniversary speech:



“I had the privilege of serving in this state's NG. I stood one night in dark of night on tarmac at Bagram Air Base in Iraq and watched a military ramp ceremony-a soldier's body being loaded onto a plane to be returned home” pic.twitter.com/6la4t4WHmT — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) August 12, 2024

This Tim Walz military record stuff is...not looking good.



Bagram is in Afghanistan not Iraq, btw. pic.twitter.com/9uZeE1NU4Y — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) August 12, 2024

Tim Walz is at it aga with another misrepresentation of his record, but this one is startling.



After the CD1 Congressional Debate he received criticism for how he may have misrepresented his service, so he had a clarification letter written for local papers.



In there he… pic.twitter.com/sn1NmpwXXR — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 12, 2024

Walz would and should be forced off the ticket with this scandal, but he won’t. It would irreparably damage the Kamala Harris campaign, hurl the Democratic Party into turmoil, and create a narrative that this party is the epicenter of chaos, failure, and bad judgment, among other things. It will make for a good sparring at the VP debate.