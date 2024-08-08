Trump Blasts Dems for Taking the Presidency Away From Biden

Former President Donald Trump held a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, something that Vice President Kamala Harris has refused to do, where he torched the record of the Biden-Harris administration, warning that we’re on the precipice of economic calamity if the California liberal, a do-over candidate for Democrats, wins the 2024 election. The race has shifted as Democrats have become more enthused after Joe Biden quit the race. Fundraising has also recovered, but Trump announced that he’s agreed to three debates with Fox, NBC, and ABC.

TRUMP CONFIRMS DEBATES!



Now Kamala has to accept. pic.twitter.com/xjrrS3spjg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2024

TRUMP: "The presidency was TAKEN AWAY from Joe Biden...After the debate he couldn't win? Well I don't know that that's true necessarily!"



"He had the right to run...! They said we'll do it the nice way, or we'll do it the hard way!" pic.twitter.com/tlmk94FvmM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2024

TRUMP SAYS HE HAS AGREED TO DEBATE ON FOX ON SEPT 4, NBC ON SEPT 10, ABC ON SEPT 25 — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) August 8, 2024

TRUMP CAMPAIGN clarifies:



Fox is Sept. 4

ABC is Sept. 10

NBC is Sept. 25. https://t.co/4jCiMktENQ — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 8, 2024

Trump also spoke at length about the events leading to Biden’s departure, calling it essentially a political atrocity. He claimed that Democrats took the presidency away from Joe Biden after a bad debate, adding that it’s dubious to suggest he couldn’t win. But in typical Trump fashion, the former president said that maybe Biden was going to lose, but the way they forced him out was a disgrace. Biden got 14 million Democratic primary votes, compared to Kamala’s none.

Of course, someone asked about Kamala Harris’ Detroit rally, which had a significant crowd, though Donald Trump remains the undisputed king of rallies. Trump used this question to attack the press’ dishonesty, noting that almost 30,000 people could enter the venue for his rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Trump said that if his rallies only got 2,000 people, the media would be writing his political obituary. One semi-well rally attended, and everyone thinks the enthusiasm has redirected in her favor. No doubt, there’s more juice, but the GOP is also jacked up after the July 13 assassination attempt on the former president.

Trump hopes to repair the relationship with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, where he attacked him on Truth Social, which arguably was an unnecessary and self-inflicted wound but added that if not, the people still got to vote. They will decide.

UPDATE: The ABC News debate is a go. NBC is pending. Fox in limbo.

DEBATES UPDATE:



ABC confirms both campaigns have agreed to a Harris-Biden matchup on Sept. 10. It's on!



NBC is in discussions with both campaigns about a potential debate, including Sept. 25.



Trump says he'll do a Fox debate Sept. 4, but Harris campaign has not agreed. — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) August 8, 2024

