Biden's Latest Remarks About the Transfer of Power Shows His Brain Is Officially Fried

Joe Biden emerged from the bunker to give an interview with CBS News’ Robert Costa, which will air on August 11. The soundbite making waves concerns the transfer of power in 2025, where the president spews heated rhetoric about not being confident that Trump would oversee a civilized transition. Aren’t these the types of remarks that I was told we had to clamp down on in the wake of the July 13 assassination attempt on the former president?

Biden loves to peddle lies and falsehoods about Trump, and it wouldn’t shock me if these incessant fabrications contributed to the climate that led to shots being fired in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month. Yet, there was a slip-up if you caught it: he suggested for a second that his administration wouldn’t cede power peacefully (via NY Post):

"Are you confident that there will be a peaceful transfer of power in January 2025?"



BIDEN (cooked): "If Trump wins, no, I'm not confident at all." pic.twitter.com/3KS9wXzM1o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2024

Robert @CostaReports sure likes his fear porn https://t.co/Bdf4jQzO54 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2024

He corrects himself but the clips from the interview are a reminder of how, he, the media, and Harris lied to the country for 3 years over his condition. His brains are applesauce. https://t.co/9ceZqgRGcp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 7, 2024

In his first interview since ending his re-election bid, President Biden expressed doubt Wednesday that there would be a peaceful transfer of power if former President Donald Trump loses the 2024 election. “If Trump wins, no, I’m not confident at all,” the 81-year-old president told “CBS News Sunday Morning” before quickly catching himself. “I mean if Trump loses I’m not confident at all,” Biden clarified in the interview taped Wednesday at the White House and that will air in its entirety on Sunday. “He means what he says. We don’t take him seriously,” the president said of the Republican nominee. “All the stuff about if we lose, there’ll be a bloodbath, it’s a stolen – look what they’re trying to do now in the local election districts where people count the votes, putting people in place in states where they’re going to count the votes.” […] During a March campaign rally in Ohio, Trump, 78, predicted a “bloodbath” in the auto industry if he doesn’t win the November election. However, the line drew biting headlines casting Trump’s rhetoric as a warning of a literal “bloodbath” if he loses the race.

Again, Biden lies. He’s a cranky and resentful old man who couldn’t hack the job as president, was forced out by his party, and now likely yells at the television all day. He’s not in charge; we’re a nation without a chief executive. He rode into power on a wave of fear, COVID, and maybe some election shenanigans. I still find it hard to believe that 81 million people voted for this corrupt clown and his gang of degenerate family members.

As some have already noted, the real scandal is that this man has been in mental decline for three years, and it was covered up by his family, White House aides, and the media.