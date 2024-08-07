CNN Host Dropped an Unusual Phrase to Describe the Antisemitic Wing of the Democratic Party

Reports: What John Fetterman Said About Shapiro Reinforced Harris' Decision to Bypass Him...
Matt Vespa
August 07, 2024
We’re at a point where liberals and Democrats can say whatever they want, knowing full well that no consequences will ever be handed down. Regarding Kamala Harris’ VP pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz received a welcome response from progressives, but they’re not enough to win this election. 

Also, his bonafides as a centrist who can win rural conservatives is based entirely on myth; Walz never did well with this demographic. Walz ensures Kamala remains the shining star and greatly mitigates the chance of a leftist revolt over the war in Gaza. 

Everyone felt Harris should have picked Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, whose Jewish faith and pro-Israel stances were seen as liabilities. On CNN, host Audrie Cornish noted that if Shapiro had been selected, it would’ve been a “slap in the face” to the activist wing of the Democratic Party. 

He was seen as the face of the campus crackdowns, with Shapiro labeling them antisemitic, and they were. Jake Tapper interjected, noting that the campus protests over the war that Gov. Shapiro did call out were indeed promoting anti-Jewish bigotry. Did Cornish expose the activist wing of the Democratic Party as antisemitic? I think she did.

