We All Know Why Josh Shapiro Wasn't Picked, and That Says a Lot About the Dems Right Now

Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro was supposed to be Kamala Harris’ running mate. He was considered a mortal lock, one that made Republican strategists nervous. Shapiro has sizable Republican support in Pennsylvania. He’s incredibly popular, where one-third of self-identified Trump supporters in the Keystone State approve of his job performance. That hype video leaked from Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker that all but suggested that Shapiro was the guy.

Advertisement

Then, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz came out of nowhere, being tapped to be Harris’ running mate. Supposedly, his stock rose last March when the vice president visited the state, and the two hit it off during a visit to a Planned Parenthood center. We’re blessed that Harris is a political idiot. Yet, the real reason Shapiro was passed over was simple: he’s Jewish. We all know this is the case since he was the best candidate in the VP crop to be considered.

My fears about Harris are that she is incredibly bad at public speaking, and that she reliably makes bad political decisions. So far, she has done nothing to allay either fear. I’m not saying she can’t win, but I wish she gave me more confidence. https://t.co/pC1Ih2yi3j — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) August 6, 2024

She tapped a guy who let his state burn while he “took a knee” because she couldn’t dare run with a Jew — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) August 6, 2024

It’s amazing that despite America’s right, left, and center agreeing that Josh Shapiro was Harris’ best pick for VP, at the end of the day, Shapiro being Jewish disqualified him. It says so much about the state of today’s Democratic Party. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) August 6, 2024

Tim Walz is a literal supporter of socialism who oversaw the Minnesota riots and carries no must-win state.



You don't pick him because he's the best choice.



You pick him because your base would've rebelled if you picked the much more popular -- but Jewish -- alternative. — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 6, 2024

They were scared of riots at the DNC.



Absolute cowards. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 6, 2024

They were scared of riots at the DNC.



Absolute cowards. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 6, 2024

Josh Shapiro had too much baggage to be the Dem VP nominee and that baggage was being Jewish. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 6, 2024

Imagine being the unfortunate souls that have to go on TV and explain why Kamala skipped over a popular swing state governor when everyone knows the real reason is because he’s a Jew. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) August 6, 2024

The progressive base, which is a step removed from being full-blown Nazis regarding their attitudes toward people of the Jewish faith, would have rebelled, and the upcoming Democratic National Convention possibly would have devolved into total bedlam. That’s not to say picking Walz will stop whatever happens this month. The Left is still upset over Harris regarding the Biden administration’s Israel policy.

Shapiro’s passing over makes the Democrats’ ‘No Jews’ rule official, and that’s horrifying. It’s a party that’s become engulfed by antisemites and pro-Hamas acolytes.