Tipsheet

We All Know Why Josh Shapiro Wasn't Picked, and That Says a Lot About the Dems Right Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 06, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro was supposed to be Kamala Harris’ running mate. He was considered a mortal lock, one that made Republican strategists nervous. Shapiro has sizable Republican support in Pennsylvania. He’s incredibly popular, where one-third of self-identified Trump supporters in the Keystone State approve of his job performance. That hype video leaked from Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker that all but suggested that Shapiro was the guy. 

Then, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz came out of nowhere, being tapped to be Harris’ running mate. Supposedly, his stock rose last March when the vice president visited the state, and the two hit it off during a visit to a Planned Parenthood center. We’re blessed that Harris is a political idiot. Yet, the real reason Shapiro was passed over was simple: he’s Jewish. We all know this is the case since he was the best candidate in the VP crop to be considered. 

The progressive base, which is a step removed from being full-blown Nazis regarding their attitudes toward people of the Jewish faith, would have rebelled, and the upcoming Democratic National Convention possibly would have devolved into total bedlam. That’s not to say picking Walz will stop whatever happens this month. The Left is still upset over Harris regarding the Biden administration’s Israel policy. 

Shapiro’s passing over makes the Democrats’ ‘No Jews’ rule official, and that’s horrifying. It’s a party that’s become engulfed by antisemites and pro-Hamas acolytes.

