Tipsheet

What Got George Stephanopoulos Really Irritated While Interviewing Byron Donalds

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 05, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Charles Sykes

The liberal media wants to make Donald Trump’s comments about Kamala Harris’ race a significant point as we enter the final months of the 2024 election. It’s a tacit acknowledgment that the Democratic Party is underwater with groups that usually vote overwhelmingly for them in elections. They need something to jolt the base—and this subject matter could do it. That’s why I’m admittedly nervous: personal attacks on Kamala do nothing but energize liberals. Trump said that Kamala carried herself as Indian before becoming black after her national profile increased at last week’s conference for the National Association of Black Journalists.

It set off a firestorm, though I thought it was hilarious. Republicans often step on a landmine when pressed about it. Still, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) did a masterclass in not taking the bait offered by former Clinton operative George Stephanopoulos, who became increasingly irritated when the Florida Republican wouldn’t accept his line of questioning. Donalds mentioned how Trump spent most of his Georgia rally attacking Harris’ record of failure and how it’s impacted American families. The ABC News host was aghast at the Republican representative’s refusal to say that Trump was wrong. Donalds also made good points, such as the Associated Press saying that Harris was the first Indian American elected to the U.S. Senate and that George kept beating this dead horse about Harris’ race during the interview.

“George, you've asked me the question three times, I responded,” said Donalds. However, Mr. Stephanopoulos didn’t want to hear those responses. 

Welcome to the vintage Trump campaign, George. Never give in to what you want us to say, which I agree with in principle. But we all knew this would be a media thing for a few days after the NABJ. I still get nervous over these funny games, but Donalds did well here. I also think the fact that Donald is a black man and not playing the fiddle to the tune that liberal white America thinks is befitting of black people is another irritating point for these people concerning this interview.

