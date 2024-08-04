Nancy Pelosi Adopts Mob Boss Persona When Asked About Her Role in Getting Biden to Quit

On June 27, President Joe Biden gave probably one of the worst debate performances in American political history. He looked aloof, mouth agape, and made no sense. It sparked a rebellion within the Democratic Party that only grew when the Republican National Convention was in full swing last month. The July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump might have led to a 36-hour reprieve in those efforts, but by this point—Biden was collapsing all over the map. In Virginia, which hasn’t gone Republican since 2004, the president was veering toward losing the state. In Pennsylvania, forget it—Biden was likely cooked there, too, and that’s the ball game.

Advertisement

What started as gentle pushes became a full-blown effort to get Biden to quit. Reps. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) were the triumvirate leading the pressure campaign, with former President Barack Obama doing some tinkering behind the scenes, which reportedly infuriated the president. Yet, Pelosi adopted the personality of a mob boss when asked about her role by CBS. She claims she didn’t call anyone. Anyone who’s followed Nancy Pelosi knows that’s a lie:

“I did not call one person.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks with Lesley Stahl about her role in President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race. https://t.co/BtvgDUKdYf pic.twitter.com/cnJ8ywR5sU — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 3, 2024

Anyone who believes this has never covered pelosi! https://t.co/oCwWmBqlNo — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) July 17, 2024

Rep. Adam Schiff becomes the most prominent elected Democrat to publicly call on President Biden to drop out of the race https://t.co/U2ilZOzpaG — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 17, 2024

With no money coming because big donors weren’t cutting checks, Hill Democrats in full-blown ‘dump Biden’ mode, his polling situation worsening, and now dealing with a health issue—he caught COVID in Nevada and maybe something worse—Biden quit the 2024 race on July 21.

We all know Nancy took the gloves off when Joe became increasingly stubborn about his polling position beingn’t that bad. He mentioned this during his trainwreck interviews following his disastrous debate. During the BET interview, he referred to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as the “black man” because he couldn’t remember his name. This also reinforced the position of those within the Democratic Party who wanted Biden gone.

But Pelosi, with her ‘I know nothing and did nothing’ regarding this soft coup against the president, is laughable. We all know what you did, Nancy. We saw it happen in real-time.