CNN Wasn't Expecting What These Black Voters Had to Say About Kamala Harris

Matt Vespa  |  August 04, 2024 6:00 AM
What a mess has this created, along with peak entertainment value, but is it good? Despite the humor that’s deeply embedded in them, I still feel that deep personal attacks on Kamala Harris do nothing but animate the liberal base. There’s enough to rip apart Kamala on her record and accompanying video. With the race tightening up, the Trump camp needs to focus.

Donald Trump caused a stir at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago when he said he doesn’t know what ethnicity Kamala Harris is, noting that she portrayed herself as Indian but “became black” when her national profile was heightened. Everyone who isn’t a liberal knows what he was referencing, which is that the woman will say and embody anything to win an election; we don’t know the real Kamala. Yet, the media, lusting for an attack to deliver an election-killing blow, is trying to weaponize this soundbite. CNN tried to manufacture some attack material for Democrats by speaking to black voters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and they were not expecting this response:

Is Kamala black? Well, some black voters don’t think so, which must trigger liberal white America to no end.

