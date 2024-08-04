CNN Wasn't Expecting What These Black Voters Had to Say About Kamala Harris

What a mess has this created, along with peak entertainment value, but is it good? Despite the humor that’s deeply embedded in them, I still feel that deep personal attacks on Kamala Harris do nothing but animate the liberal base. There’s enough to rip apart Kamala on her record and accompanying video. With the race tightening up, the Trump camp needs to focus.

Guys, we’ve got her on tape demanding:

-gun confiscation

-outlawing private health insurance

-nationalizing energy production

-decriminalizing illegal border crossings

-terrorists voting from prison



FOCUS. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) August 1, 2024

Donald Trump caused a stir at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago when he said he doesn’t know what ethnicity Kamala Harris is, noting that she portrayed herself as Indian but “became black” when her national profile was heightened. Everyone who isn’t a liberal knows what he was referencing, which is that the woman will say and embody anything to win an election; we don’t know the real Kamala. Yet, the media, lusting for an attack to deliver an election-killing blow, is trying to weaponize this soundbite. CNN tried to manufacture some attack material for Democrats by speaking to black voters in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and they were not expecting this response:

Black guys at Harrisburg barbershop tell local CBS reporter that ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ isn’t really black: “To me, no.” pic.twitter.com/cdZUX5UwEF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 3, 2024

Among the many hilarious parts of this CNN video is that, after the Black men explain their views on Kamala and race, the White Man of Authority calls them stupid, and says that's not how the majority of black people think, which he knows because his black friends told him so. https://t.co/TEM2bJIJZu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 3, 2024

Is Kamala black? Well, some black voters don’t think so, which must trigger liberal white America to no end.