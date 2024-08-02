Why Kyle Rittenhouse Has Infuriated Trump Supporters
Tipsheet

Biden's Illegal Alien Flight Program Halted Due to Rampant Fraud

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 02, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

You’ve read the stories about planes packed to the rafters with illegal aliens flying on domestic planes. It’s part of the ludicrous open border agenda that President Joe Biden has promoted since he entered office. The good news is that it’s been shut down due to rampant fraud (via Fox News):

The Biden administration has put a controversial program that allows tens of thousands of migrants from four nations to fly or travel directly into the U.S. on hold, after a report circulated internally showing significant amounts of fraud in the program. 

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to Fox News Digital that "out of an abundance of caution," it has temporarily paused the issuing of advance travel authorizations for the program — which allows up to 30,000 nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela (CHNV) to travel into the U.S. each month and enter legally under the administration's use of parole if they meet certain conditions. 

A congressional source had told Fox News Digital the pause came in mid-July after an internal report unearthed large amounts of fraud in applications for those sponsoring the applicants. DHS said the pause was occurring as it reviewed sponsor applications. The focus is on issues with supporter filings, and not with the filings from the beneficiaries of the program themselves.  

"DHS has review mechanisms in place to detect and prevent fraud and abuse in our immigration processes. DHS takes any abuse of its processes very seriously," a DHS spokesperson said. "Where fraud is identified, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will investigate and litigate applicable cases in immigration court and make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice." 

"Out of an abundance of caution, DHS has temporarily paused the issuance of advanced travel authorizations for new beneficiaries while it undertakes a review of supporter applications. DHS will restart application processing as quickly as possible, with appropriate safeguards," they said. 

A Whistleblower Has Come Forward and Now We Have Even More Questions for Acting USSS Director Rowe Matt Vespa
The real safeguard would be to find these people and deport them. Immigration is this administration’s Achilles’ heel—I’d rather have Republicans focus on that rather than whether Kamala is black or not, though even liberal media hosts have asked that question, as we’ve seen from resurfaced clips. It’s funny, but we lose if we continue to focus on things that get liberals animated rather than Harris’ long record of radicalism on public policy.

