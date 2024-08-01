Why an MSNBC Analyst Had to Run for the Hills After Her Atrocious Remarks About JD Vance

Spencer wrote about this lunacy this week. Molly Jong-Fast, a liberal writer and MSNBC analyst, went on an unhinged diatribe against JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, which led to her temporarily locking her X account to avoid being dragged for her ludicrous remarks about the Ohio Republican. Fast, who had 1 million followers on the platform, recently unlocked her account, but what she said deserved a good thrashing online. She decided to rush headlong into the racial stuff, claiming that Vance’s position means he only wants Americans to have white children:

In a segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, network contributor Molly Jong-Fast launched into an insane rant about Republican VP nominee JD Vance only wanting "white children" in the United States in response to a question related to Americans who don't want to have kids. "What's interesting is, this is this natalism that comes from an authoritarian playbook, right, that there need to be more white children, that's the idea that there's, you know, this is about 'great replacement theory' racism, right, this is what this is," Jong-Fast said barely able to spit out the race-baiting leftist buzzwords quickly enough. "So don't misunderstand it for him wanting more children, he wants a certain kind of racist thing," she concluded.

Vance is married to an Indian American, Usha, and they have three biracial children. It’s unknown if Ms. Fast knew this, but given her reaction, she knew this was a bad take, and it was:

This trainwreck is what happens when you huddle in a bubble, and the Left has created quite the dome to inhabit regarding this stuff.