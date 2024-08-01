Pollster: 'Harris Is in Better Shape Than Biden, 'But She Has One Big...
New Video of Trump's Assassin on the Roof Provides Another Unnerving Development
White Dudes For Having Some Personal Dignity And Self-Respect
Let Them Eat Supreme Court Reform
Kamala Harris and the 'Flashy Thing'
Biden’s Court-Packing Plan Should Go the Way of FDR’s Plan 87 Years Ago
CNN Is Getting Rid of an Entire Section on Its Site
Lawmakers, Victims' Families Rip Biden-Harris Administration Plea Deal With Three 9/11 Ter...
With Polling Like This, It's No Wonder Americans Are Being Gaslit on Harris's...
JD Vance and Childless Cat Ladies: Cue the Outrage
Do People Vote on What They Know or How They Feel?
Trump Endorsed 2 Candidates in AZ-08 Primary. Here's Who Won.
If Not Mentally Fit, Biden Must Go Now
Back in the U.S.S.A.
Tipsheet

Why an MSNBC Analyst Had to Run for the Hills After Her Atrocious Remarks About JD Vance

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 01, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Spencer wrote about this lunacy this week. Molly Jong-Fast, a liberal writer and MSNBC analyst, went on an unhinged diatribe against JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, which led to her temporarily locking her X account to avoid being dragged for her ludicrous remarks about the Ohio Republican. Fast, who had 1 million followers on the platform, recently unlocked her account, but what she said deserved a good thrashing online. She decided to rush headlong into the racial stuff, claiming that Vance’s position means he only wants Americans to have white children: 

Advertisement

In a segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, network contributor Molly Jong-Fast launched into an insane rant about Republican VP nominee JD Vance only wanting "white children" in the United States in response to a question related to Americans who don't want to have kids. 

"What's interesting is, this is this natalism that comes from an authoritarian playbook, right, that there need to be more white children, that's the idea that there's, you know, this is about 'great replacement theory' racism, right, this is what this is," Jong-Fast said barely able to spit out the race-baiting leftist buzzwords quickly enough. "So don't misunderstand it for him wanting more children, he wants a certain kind of racist thing," she concluded. 

Vance is married to an Indian American, Usha, and they have three biracial children. It’s unknown if Ms. Fast knew this, but given her reaction, she knew this was a bad take, and it was:

Recommended

White Dudes For Having Some Personal Dignity And Self-Respect Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

This trainwreck is what happens when you huddle in a bubble, and the Left has created quite the dome to inhabit regarding this stuff.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White Dudes For Having Some Personal Dignity And Self-Respect Kurt Schlichter
Pollster: 'Harris Is in Better Shape Than Biden, 'But She Has One Big Problem' Matt Vespa
Trump Attended the National Association of Black Journalists Conference and Hoo Boy Matt Vespa
Trump Endorsed 2 Candidates in AZ-08 Primary. Here's Who Won. Rebecca Downs
How Kamala Climbed the Peaks of DEI Ann Coulter
New Video of Trump's Assassin on the Roof Provides Another Unnerving Development Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
White Dudes For Having Some Personal Dignity And Self-Respect Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement