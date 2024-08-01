We Have a Surprising Fact-Check From Snopes About Kamala Harris
Harris Is Recycling the 2020 Democrat Campaign
Raffensperger Sets the Record Straight After What Stacey Abrams Claimed on CNN
American Captives to Be Freed in Prisoner Swap With Russia
Here’s What Small Business Owners Are Saying About the 2024 Election
Schumer Heeds Biden's Call With the No Kings Act
Shocking Update: Remember Those Middle Eastern Illegal Immigrants Who Breached Quantico?
Shocking Video Shows Athlete Believed to Be 'Trans' Beating Up Female Opponent at...
How Do We Stop Americans From Being Taken by 'Abductor States'? Just Wait...
Remember Those Jordanians Who Tried to Breach Quantico Marine Base? Well...
Will We Really See a Record Turnout Election for 2024?
Sure Enough, There’s Pushback on a Potential Shapiro VP Pick
Second Amendment Victory: Judge Rules This State's Ban on AR-15 Rifles Is Unconstitutional
What Is Kamala Harris' Biggest Accomplishment As Vice President?
Tipsheet

How Israel Killed One of Hamas' Top Leaders Has to Have Terrorists Freaking Out

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 01, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File

As Katie wrote on Tuesday, a top Hamas leader is now sleeping with the fishes. That’s inaccurate: he got turned into an ashtray under Iranian protection. Ismail Haniyah, who was the terror group’s political director, was taken out in an attack that some speculated was a missile or drone strike. It was a bomb that was smuggled into the guesthouse where Haniyah was staying. This device was reportedly planted two months ago (via NYT): 

Advertisement

Ismail Haniyeh, a top leader of Hamas, was assassinated on Wednesday by an explosive device covertly smuggled into the Tehran guesthouse where he was staying, according to seven Middle Eastern officials, including two Iranians, and an American official. 

The bomb had been hidden approximately two months ago in the guesthouse, according to five of the Middle Eastern officials. The guesthouse is run and protected by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and is part of a large compound, known as Neshat, in an upscale neighborhood of northern Tehran. 

Mr. Haniyeh was in Iran’s capital for the presidential inauguration. The bomb was detonated remotely, the five officials said, once it was confirmed that he was inside his room at the guesthouse. The blast also killed a bodyguard. 

The explosion shook the building, shattered some windows and caused the partial collapse of an exterior wall, according to the two Iranian officials, members of the Revolutionary Guards briefed on the incident. Such damage was also evident in a photograph of the building shared with The New York Times. 

Mr. Haniyeh, who had led Hamas’s political office in Qatar, had stayed at the guesthouse several times when visiting Tehran, according to the Middle Eastern officials. All of the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to share sensitive details about the assassination.

Iranian officials and Hamas said Wednesday that Israel was responsible for the assassination, an assessment also reached by several U.S. officials who requested anonymity… 

Israel has not publicly acknowledged responsibility for the killing, but Israeli intelligence officials briefed the United States and other Western governments on the details of the operation in the immediate aftermath, according to the five Middle Eastern officials. 

Recommended

We Have a Surprising Fact-Check From Snopes About Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement

You bet top Iranian government officials and intelligence agents are checking every square inch of their homes right now.

Tags: IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Have a Surprising Fact-Check From Snopes About Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Shocking Update: Remember Those Middle Eastern Illegal Immigrants Who Breached Quantico? Guy Benson
Raffensperger Sets the Record Straight After What Stacey Abrams Claimed on CNN Leah Barkoukis
Shocking Video Shows Athlete Believed to Be 'Trans' Beating Up Female Opponent at the Olympics Madeline Leesman
White Dudes for Having Some Personal Dignity and Self-Respect Kurt Schlichter
How Do We Stop Americans From Being Taken by 'Abductor States'? Just Wait Until You Hear Biden's Answer. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Have a Surprising Fact-Check From Snopes About Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement