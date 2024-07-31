What Trump Said About Kamala That Set Off a Total Meltdown of an...
Here's What Happened Regarding the Security Incident Involving Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 31, 2024 1:45 PM
On Tuesday, Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, was involved in a security situation in New York City. Ms. Emhoff was having lunch in Tribeca when a man, Harry Heymann, 45, who has been described as an “anti-police watcher,” got into a heated altercation with the Secret Service. It began when he wasn’t pleased with their vehicle parked outside of the restaurant in a classic case of Idiots “R” Us on the part of Heymann. 

Heymann does not like vehicles with FDNY or NYPD placards parking wherever at will. He began ripping these decals off the license plates, which led to plainclothes agents arresting him (via NY Post): 

The Secret Service detail assigned to Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter arrested an “anti-police watcher” during a heated altercation on a NYC sidewalk on Tuesday, video shows. 

Ella Emhoff, the daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, was inside a Tribeca restaurant for lunch around 12:40 p.m. when Harry Heymann– who lives around the corner — confronted her detail outside, according to cops and the clip. 

[…] 

Heymann, wearing a black shirt, confronted one of Emhoff’s plain-clothes agents at Hudson and North Moore Streets, not knowing he was a part of the Secret Service. 

The agitator allegedly ripped the license plate covers off both of the black SUVs parked on the street during the argument, leading to the NYPD being called to the scene. 

Emhoff, who was inside with a friend, was rushed out and placed in one of the SUVs, the video shows.

Heymann was arrested and charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and fourth-degree criminal mischief, cops said. 

“On Tuesday afternoon, an individual approached two United States Secret Service vehicles parked in lower Manhattan and, without provocation, caused damage to the rear license plate area of both,” a Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement. 

In the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the agency is under the microscope. Yet, MSNBC inadvertently cited other times the Secret Service was caught flat-footed in these situations. A would-be carjacker accosted Naomi Biden’s detail in 2023.

