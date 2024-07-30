State Department Stonewalls Information on Iranian Spy Ring
KJP Can't Explain Biden's Flip Flop Attack on the Supreme Court
FEC Complaint: Biden-Harris Campaign Committed 'Unprecedented Violation' of the Law
A Major Hezbollah Player Has Reportedly Been Eliminated
Mayhem Engulfed an Israeli Military Base, Preventing Efforts to Respond to Hezbollah's Att...
Did Acting Secret Service Director Rowe Play a Role in Stifling New Security...
Venezuelan Gang Members in U.S. Given 'Green Light' to Shoot American Cops
KJP Again Makes Clear We Still Can't Expect a Change from Biden on...
How Excited Should Democrats Get About the Idea of Kamala Harris Winning Florida?
Why Does Chuck Schumer Want Trump to Replace JD Vance So Badly?
Democrat Senator From Battleground State Refuses to Say If He’d Be Harris’ Running...
Hilarious: Mary Katharine Ham Lampoons Kamala's Whites-Only Zoom Meetings
One State Sues the Biden Admin Over Illegal Alien Flights
Secret Service Acting Director: Trump Assassination Attempt Was a 'Failure of the Secret...
Tipsheet

Secret Service Sniper's Email Contained a Chilling Warning

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 30, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Former President Donald Trump was nearly killed on July 13. Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, tried to assassinate the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania. The rooftop overlooking the rally stage was left unprotected, a glaring security flaw for which the FBI or the Secret Service has offered no acceptable explanation. We’re still sifting through the details, but a Secret Service sniper penned a chilling email where he warned of more assassination attempts. 

Advertisement

"A Secret Service counter-sniper sent an email Monday night to the entire Uniformed Division (not agents) saying he will not stop speaking out until '5 high-level supervisors (1 down) are either fired or removed from their current positions,'" wrote RealClearPolitics' Susan Crabtree. "The counter-sniper also said the agency 'should expect another assassination attempt" before November and complained that he is no longer proud to be a USSS counter sniper after leadership failed the officers at the Trump rally in Butler on 7/13." The email has since been deleted by the agency (via The Federalist):

Secret Service counter-sniper warned in an email there would be another assassination attempt, citing the agency’s inability to protect leaders after a shooter wounded former President Donald Trump, two of his supporters, and killed another at a rally. 

“We all SHOULD expect another [assassination] attempt to happen before November,” the counter-sniper wrote in the email obtained by RealClearPolitics and posted to X. “This agency NEEDS to change, if not now, WHEN? The NEXT assassination attempt in 30 days?” 

The counter-sniper emailed the entire Secret Service Uniformed Division Monday night, saying the operators assigned to Trump’s fatal rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 did their jobs “with their hands tied” and that Secret Service supervisors “knew better.” 

“The foot soldiers working, made the best of a BAD situation that resulted in a civilian death and a near miss of the protectee and our Technician shooting and killing the suspect,” the counter-sniper wrote. “Our responsibility, our MISSION, is not about protecting an EMPTY White House located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. It’s about preventing and stopping another JFK style assassination, in whatever city that may be. Sadly, we have fallen short for YEARS.”

Recommended

Why Does Chuck Schumer Want Trump to Replace JD Vance So Badly? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

This was revealed during Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe’s testimony before the joint Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees today. While we should hope nothing like this ever happens again, the rooftop and the circus that followed regarding why it was left untouched don’t bode well for rebuilding trust in the agency. 

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said the sloped roof prevented teams from taking positions there, which was easily refuted. Cheatle would later resign amid increasing scrutiny over the agency’s failure to protect Trump. This incident is among the few times we’ve seen genuine bipartisan outrage and concern. 

The email is something to watch, especially as Trump declares that outdoor rallies are back and vows to hold another rally in Butler soon.

Tags: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Does Chuck Schumer Want Trump to Replace JD Vance So Badly? Rebecca Downs
FEC Complaint: Biden-Harris Campaign Committed 'Unprecedented Violation' of the Law Katie Pavlich
Hilarious: Mary Katharine Ham Lampoons Kamala's Whites-Only Zoom Meetings Guy Benson
If This Story Is True, Then Joe Biden Was Deposed in a Coup Matt Vespa
KJP Again Makes Clear We Still Can't Expect a Change from Biden on Lowering the Temperature Rebecca Downs
New York Magazine's Cover of Kamala Harris Is Getting a Lot of Attention, but Not in a Good Way Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Does Chuck Schumer Want Trump to Replace JD Vance So Badly? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement