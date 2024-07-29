Harris Campaign Is Blocking Reporters From Speaking to Attendees at PA Event

Vice President Kamala Harris is taking a page from the Clinton/Biden playbook regarding the press at their campaign events. Harris is in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, one of the areas that will determine who will clinch the Keystone State in 2024, with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And they’re not allowing the press to ask attendees questions, roping them in a pen a la Hillary Clinton. The Associated Press’ Steve Peoples reported on the ground conditions there:

Advertisement

Harris campaign is blocking reporters from talking to voters outside the press pen here at Whitmer/Shapiro event in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) July 29, 2024

The Harris campaign says there's over 1,000 confirmed attendees crowded into this Montgomery County Pennsylvania high school gym to see Shapiro and Whitmer. — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) July 29, 2024

“Harris campaign is blocking reporters from talking to voters outside the press pen here at Whitmer/Shapiro event in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.” - AP chief political reporter Steve Peoples

https://t.co/P6qTS4idO8 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 29, 2024

After Joe Biden got boat raced by Donald Trump after the June 27 debate, his staff also prevented reporters from asking attendees how they felt about the first duel between Trump and the outgoing president during a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada:

NYT reporter Simon Levien details how staff for President Biden's campaign have been harassing him at a Las Vegas rally and stopping interviews with attendees when they say something critical of Biden. pic.twitter.com/xVv8QYxqY9 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2024

Will Kamala corral the media like Hillary did in 2016?