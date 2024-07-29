Facebook's AI Offers Appalling Answer When Asked About Trump Assassination Attempt
US Olympic Swimmer Did Something Very Classy at the Medal Ceremony
The Demonic Influence Is Real
Hmm: Here's What Happens When You Try to Google the Trump Assassination Attempt
Here Are the Top Five Lies the Media Spread to Help Kamala Harris...So...
State Department Issues Ominous Warning for Americans in Lebanon
The Information Ministry at NewsGuard Exposed Their Bias by Going After Jonathan Turley
North Korea Is Preparing for a Nuclear Test
Let's Talk About Democrats' Insulting Spin on Trump Seeking to Renegotiate Debates
Congressman Insulted by Biden for His Bronze Star Is Now Defending Him
The Last Zionist Democratic President
Jen Psaki Loses It Over J.D. Vance’s ‘Cat Lady’ Remarks
Here's How Americans Feel About Biden Dropping Out of the 2024 Race
A ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Law Took Effect in One State
Tipsheet

Harris Campaign Is Blocking Reporters From Speaking to Attendees at PA Event

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 29, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Vice President Kamala Harris is taking a page from the Clinton/Biden playbook regarding the press at their campaign events. Harris is in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, one of the areas that will determine who will clinch the Keystone State in 2024, with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And they’re not allowing the press to ask attendees questions, roping them in a pen a la Hillary Clinton. The Associated Press’ Steve Peoples reported on the ground conditions there:

Advertisement

After Joe Biden got boat raced by Donald Trump after the June 27 debate, his staff also prevented reporters from asking attendees how they felt about the first duel between Trump and the outgoing president during a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada:

Recommended

Facebook's AI Offers Appalling Answer When Asked About Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Will Kamala corral the media like Hillary did in 2016?

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Facebook's AI Offers Appalling Answer When Asked About Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
This Is What Biden's Fresh Attack on the Supreme Court Is Really About Katie Pavlich
Nothing Is Out of Bounds in Attacking Kackling Kamala Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Happened After This Olympian Refused to Shake Israeli Opponent’s Hand Leah Barkoukis
New Text Messages Reveal Another Troubling Update on Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
99 Days Out: Should Trump Supporters Be Optimistic or Pessimistic? Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Facebook's AI Offers Appalling Answer When Asked About Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Advertisement