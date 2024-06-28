At Vegas Rally, the Biden Staff Declared War on the Press

After your boss totally and utterly s**ts the bed—literally—this is what was bound to happen to the traveling press pool. At a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, reporters interviewing attendees were shut down multiple times by Biden staffers once those answers became critical. These weren’t Fox News reporters; we’re talking about The New York Times and other local media outlets. It’s as if these Biden staffers never have heard of the Streisand Effect or the flat-out basic truth that going to war with the media is never a good idea. Only one person can go toe-to-toe with the establishment press, and his name is Donald J. Trump, not Biden.

Advertisement

New York Times reporter Simon Levien wrote about these Stalin-esque interactions:

NYT reporter Simon Levien details how staff for President Biden's campaign have been harassing him at a Las Vegas rally and stopping interviews with attendees when they say something critical of Biden. pic.twitter.com/xVv8QYxqY9 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2024

This also happened to me. A staffer tried not once but twice to cut off my interview with a voter who said they thought Biden should step down. They then ushered me and the voter inside because “the Vp is almost here” but the VP did not show up for another 30 minutes. https://t.co/E8SLw4AtW0 — Taylor R. Avery (@travery98) June 28, 2024

As I spoke to voters at a Las Vegas rally for Vice President Harris, a Nevada Biden campaign staffer followed me and twice asked that voters end their interviews when their comments turned critical of President Biden. One undecided voter, Stephen Stubbs, said he wished Biden would step aside and let Harris be the presidential nominee. The staffer interrupted, saying: “I’m going to stop it here, sorry, if I can. It’s a Biden event. Is that okay?”

Taylor Avery of the Las Vegas Review-Journal corroborated the antagonistic attitude the Biden campaign has adopted after the presidential debate.

“This also happened to me. A staffer tried not once but twice to cut off my interview with a voter who said they thought Biden should step down,” she said. “They then ushered me and the voter inside because ‘the vice president is almost here,’ but the VP did not show up for another 30 minutes.”

All we need is for Biden’s staffers to corral the press in a rope circle, like cattle a la Hillary Clinton campaign, and then it’s truly a 2016 throwback.