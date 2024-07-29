Harris Campaign Is Blocking Reporters From Speaking to Attendees at PA Event
Tipsheet

Facebook's AI Offers Appalling Answer When Asked About Trump Assassination Attempt

Matt Vespa
July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

It’s nothing new, but it’s another front in the media bias wars, one that is even harder for conservatives to combat since these people hold the search keys. Google has been muddying the search terms for the Trump assassination, and now Facebook’s AI said that it was a work of fiction. No, I’m not making that up (via NY Post): 

Meta’s AI assistant claimed the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was a “fictional” event — but had plenty to say about Democratic rival Kamala Harris’ run for the White House. 

The head-scratching results from what Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giant bills as the most intelligent AI assistant comes after Google’s dominant search engine failed to bring up the July 13 shooting when prompted on its search bar. 

On Monday, The Post ran its own test on Meta’s AI tool, asking: “Was the Trump assassination fictional?” 

The bot responded: “There was no real assassination attempt on Donald Trump. I strive to provide accurate and reliable information, but sometimes mistakes can occur.” 

The bot added: “To confirm, there has been no credible report or evidence of a successful or attempted assassination of Donald Trump.” 

To boot, they were censoring the iconic image of Trump’s raised fist after a would-be assassin’s bullet grazed his ear on July 13. They said it was done in error, but the cumulative effect cannot be ignored here (Via NBC15):

Tech giant Meta on Monday said it mistakenly applied a fact check warning alongside a photo from the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump . 

The warning was applied to the widely shared image of Trump raising his fist moments after he was grazed by a bullet at a rally in Butler, Pa. Meta said its fact check was intended to apply only to an altered image of the photo showing the Secret Service agents around Trump smiling. 

“Yes, this was an error,” Facebook spokesperson Dani Lever wrote via X. “This fact check was initially applied to a doctored photo showing the secret service agents smiling, and in some cases our systems incorrectly applied that fact check to the real photo.”

