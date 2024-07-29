It’s nothing new, but it’s another front in the media bias wars, one that is even harder for conservatives to combat since these people hold the search keys. Google has been muddying the search terms for the Trump assassination, and now Facebook’s AI said that it was a work of fiction. No, I’m not making that up (via NY Post):

Advertisement

Meta AI tool (Facebook) calls Trump assassination attempt ‘fictional,’ offers details on Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign



How much are social media companies like Google and Facebook effectively contributing to Democrats. https://t.co/45fhHlGBxL — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) July 29, 2024

Go on Facebook and try this.



Search Meta ai for “was Trump almost assassinated?”



Or watch the predictive text on Google. They are trying to memory hole this. pic.twitter.com/cBaqQB69Bw — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) July 28, 2024

Meta’s AI assistant claimed the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was a “fictional” event — but had plenty to say about Democratic rival Kamala Harris’ run for the White House. The head-scratching results from what Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giant bills as the most intelligent AI assistant comes after Google’s dominant search engine failed to bring up the July 13 shooting when prompted on its search bar. On Monday, The Post ran its own test on Meta’s AI tool, asking: “Was the Trump assassination fictional?” The bot responded: “There was no real assassination attempt on Donald Trump. I strive to provide accurate and reliable information, but sometimes mistakes can occur.” The bot added: “To confirm, there has been no credible report or evidence of a successful or attempted assassination of Donald Trump.”

To boot, they were censoring the iconic image of Trump’s raised fist after a would-be assassin’s bullet grazed his ear on July 13. They said it was done in error, but the cumulative effect cannot be ignored here (Via NBC15):

Tech giant Meta on Monday said it mistakenly applied a fact check warning alongside a photo from the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump . The warning was applied to the widely shared image of Trump raising his fist moments after he was grazed by a bullet at a rally in Butler, Pa. Meta said its fact check was intended to apply only to an altered image of the photo showing the Secret Service agents around Trump smiling. “Yes, this was an error,” Facebook spokesperson Dani Lever wrote via X. “This fact check was initially applied to a doctored photo showing the secret service agents smiling, and in some cases our systems incorrectly applied that fact check to the real photo.”

FBI Director gaslights the public about whether or not Trump was hit by a bullet. Within 48 hours, Google obscures Trump assassination attempt from its search engine, ChatGPT AI says the attempt is unverified, and Meta AI says it’s fiction. https://t.co/1whDIfZXsj — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) July 29, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Facebook has officially admitted that it wrongly censored the historic, iconic photo of former President Trump pumping his fist with his ear bleeding after the tragic event that occurred during his rally in Pennsylvania, saying this was an error pic.twitter.com/EdlATA0rp4 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 29, 2024

Advertisement

Facebook is preventing people from sharing this photo of Trump claiming its doctored. LOL what a scam. @finkd what are you afraid of?

Go to facebook post this photo and see what happens to your post for yourself.

This is so absurd. Thanks @elonmusk for an ACTUAL freespeech… pic.twitter.com/hgX6eFyMV7 — Jim Hall (@jhall) July 29, 2024

BREAKING.🚨



"This was an error."



Facebook claims it 'wrongly' censored iconic photo of the Trump assassination attempt after its 'fact checkers' were called out for labeling it an 'altered' photo. pic.twitter.com/ukWI208Mf3 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 29, 2024