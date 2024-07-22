GOP Rep Scales the 'Sloped Roof' Used by Trump's Would-Be Assassin. Here's What He Found.

A Republican Congressman scaled the roof used by Trump’s would-be assassin and found that it wasn’t all that sloped. A 70-year-old man could easily maneuver on top of it, blowing apart a shameful Secret Service narrative regarding why this area was left unprotected during the assassination attempt against the former president on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) did something the Secret Service director has yet to do, which is visit the rally site:

🚨#BREAKING: New footage shows Secret Service perch at Trump’s Butler rally had full view of the roof where the shooter carried out



📌#Butler | #Pennsylvania



Watch as New footage shared by Representative Eli Crane, taken from a 2nd-floor window, showing the view the Secret… pic.twitter.com/OsJEz6RawM — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 22, 2024

NEW: Video shows Secret Service perch at Trump’s Butler rally had full view of the roof where the shooter carried out assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/oUNSAIfNBC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 22, 2024

The rooftop, which Trump’s would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, scaled to take his shot at the former president, was left unguarded. It’s less than 200 yards from the rally stage. It was flagged as a security vulnerability, but nothing was done about it. No drones were deployed either, though Crooks reportedly did take aerial surveillance with his drone before the attack. The whole operation is a security failure of epic proportions. Cheatle’s initial narrative for having no sniper teams on that roof was due to it being sloped, posing a risk to the physical safety of the agents. That’s facially untrue. It was laughed out of the room, and gasoline was poured on the cover-up fire.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle took a beating from congressional Democrats and Republicans over her stonewalling and prevaricating antics following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. None of her answers were satisfactory to the members of the House Oversight Committee. Even some of the most ardent leftists on the Hill grew frustrated with Cheatle’s reticent demeanor regarding what could have been a source of national trauma if Trump had been killed—the former president dodged a fatal headwound by millimeters.

Cheatle is facing intense bipartisan pressure to resign.