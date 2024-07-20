Why Van Jones' Take on the Republican Convention Should Make Dems Nervous

The Republican National Convention is over. Former President Donald Trump officially accepted the party’s nomination for his old job, and the atmosphere was undefeated. The best part: the Left had no idea how to react other than cope and seethe as the Democratic Party imploded in the background. The GOP showed they’re the party with the vision and energy to rebuild America, whereas Democrats are seen as falling apart, trying to kick Biden to the curb, and engulfed in intraparty mayhem.

CNN’s Van Jones had a take on this convention that should terrify Democrats, one where even his colleagues said he wrote the headline for this story when he told it on-air. The political commentator said that the last time he saw a convention with these kinds of vibes was the 2008 Democratic National Convention when Obama was nominated. The then-Illinois Senator would later go on to trounce John McCain in a landslide:

CNN's Van Jones "The last time I was at a convention that felt like this was Obama 2008. There's something happening..."



"You just wrote a headline, by the way! You just wrote a headline!" pic.twitter.com/VYeLHdTNMb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2024

Scott Jennings also had fun, especially when Hulk Hogan addressed the crowd:

The CNN set is having fun (really!)@ScottJenningsKY: "This convention is energized. They're unified, they are defiant in some ways. They're optimistic. It's the first time we've been ahead since -- in the July of a presidential, since the year 2000. It's been 24 years and let… pic.twitter.com/vudMwY26Ej — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 19, 2024

.@ScottJenningsKY: “The Republican party, after one week, is still the party of fun, and the party of 'democracy' is down the street plotting a political coup against the sitting president of the United States...I think this was mission accomplished for the convention week.” pic.twitter.com/Fs02BIteKi — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) July 19, 2024

More genuinely fun banter on CNN when @DavidAxelrod ribs @ScottJenningsKY for talking about party "unity" when "they did boo your guy" Mitch McConnell "right out of the arena."



Jennings: "Axelrod, you do not get to -- I am literally going to come over and bodyslam over. I will… pic.twitter.com/WCJEsTqe3g — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 19, 2024

The network also had fun ripping into MSNBC, who got busted for a fake RNC background while doing their coverage. None of the marquee talent is there. Talk about fake news: