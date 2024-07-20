There's One Dem Biden Is Supremely Irritated With Right Now
Tipsheet

Why Van Jones' Take on the Republican Convention Should Make Dems Nervous

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 20, 2024
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

The Republican National Convention is over. Former President Donald Trump officially accepted the party’s nomination for his old job, and the atmosphere was undefeated. The best part: the Left had no idea how to react other than cope and seethe as the Democratic Party imploded in the background. The GOP showed they’re the party with the vision and energy to rebuild America, whereas Democrats are seen as falling apart, trying to kick Biden to the curb, and engulfed in intraparty mayhem.

CNN’s Van Jones had a take on this convention that should terrify Democrats, one where even his colleagues said he wrote the headline for this story when he told it on-air. The political commentator said that the last time he saw a convention with these kinds of vibes was the 2008 Democratic National Convention when Obama was nominated. The then-Illinois Senator would later go on to trounce John McCain in a landslide:

The network also had fun ripping into MSNBC, who got busted for a fake RNC background while doing their coverage. None of the marquee talent is there. Talk about fake news:

