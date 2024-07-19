Florida Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Trump and JD Vance

Less than a week after his attempted assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, a Florida man has been arrested for making threats to kill former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), on social media. Details are scarce, but it is confirmed that authorities weren’t taking any chances after the mayhem and chaos of last weekend (via NBC News):

Advertisement

Authorities arrested and charged a man in Florida over alleged social media threats against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance. Michael M. Wiseman was arrested Friday on charges of written threats to kill, according to a statement from the Jupiter Police Department in Florida. “After investigating the reports and the suspect’s Facebook account, JPD detectives found that Wiseman had made multiple threats against Trump and Vance, who earlier this week became the Republican nominees for President and Vice President, respectively,” the statement said. “Threats were also made concerning bodily harm to members of the Trump and Vance families.” Police did not provide further details about Wiseman. NBC News was unable to reach him for comment.

The Secret Service is facing diamond-creating-like pressure to answer for the serial and glaring security flaws that left the former president open to gunfire. The rooftop where would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, perched was less than 200 yards from the stage. The Secret Service knew there was a threat to Trump’s life 10 minutes before the rally, and they still permitted him to take the podium. Secret Service snipers had their sights on Crooks for two minutes before he opened fire, with Crooks being observed with a rangefinder before the event. Now, we’re learning he was able to take aerial surveillance via drone shortly before he tried to assassinate the former president.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle says she will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday. Buckle up.