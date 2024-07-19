HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
CNN's John King Highlighted the Absolute Meltdown Occurring With Dems Right Now

Matt Vespa
July 19, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

 

As the Republican National Convention wrapped up on Thursday, it was another foray into the Democratic Party melting down over Joe Biden. As speakers lined up to offer a united vision of America under Donald Trump, Democrats were knifing each other, dispelling reports of Biden being receptive to dropping out, and noted authors denying involvement in this push to oust the president. It comes after details of Biden's meetings with Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries leaked to the press.

It's led to a flurry of speculation about the president recovering from COVID at his Delaware home. That hasn’t stopped the pressure campaign, with Pelosi now taking the gloves off, hoping Biden can see reason and know he cannot win this election. Biden’s candidacy has become the source of what some call a generational meltdown with the Democratic Party. The Washington Post’s Robert Costa tweeted: 

Sources close to President Biden tell me tonight they’re *furious* that while the president is trying to recover from Covid in Rehoboth, a pressure campaign keeps picking up speed. Lots of anger toward some donors for talking of $ drying up if he doesn’t quit, toward what they see as muted support from Pres. Obama, and toward Dem leaders who one source says are “hiding” behind statements. If they want him out, they’ll have to push, source adds. Feels disrespected. Still, a fluid moment and no one has figured out an effective way to quiet this drift of nervous Democrats away from Biden and know many Dems want Biden to just break at some point soon.

And CNN’s John King, who already shared a damning Electoral College analysis for the Biden campaign this week, piled on, noting Jill Biden canceling trips to Michigan, more canceled fundraisers, and Democratic governors reconvening again on what to do next.

