Only One Question Remains Concerning Trump's Assassination Attempt

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 14, 2024 7:15 AM
Former President Donald Trump was almost killed yesterday when Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, scaled a rooftop with a rifle in Butler, Pennsylvania, and began opening fire. He had a clear vantage point to the stage where Trump was holding a rally. What should have been a fun campaign event almost became a national tragedy. Two other people were injured in the crossfire, while another attendee was tragically killed. The bullet from Cook’s rifle grazed Trump’s right ear. The kill shot missed him by millimeters. 

How the Secret Service missed this building is astounding. It doesn’t make sense. Were drones deployed during this event, too? It seems crazy that no one felt this area could be a vulnerability. Multiple witnesses saw Crooks army crawl on the roof before opening fire; some even alerted police, who did nothing. 

So, how did the Secret Service miss this area? Did they have enough resources to protect the president? The agency had better be prepared for many questions, as House Republicans announced they would launch a full investigation into this event.

