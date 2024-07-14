READ IT: Trump Confirms He Was Shot in First Statement Since Assassination Attempt
CBS News Reporter Said Doing This Is 'Unpatriotic' Following Trump's Assassination Attempt

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 14, 2024 12:01 AM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Donald Trump was the victim of an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. He was nearly killed as someone fired shots at the former president from a nearby rooftop. The bullet grazed his right ear. The former president was taken to the hospital, where he’s been discharged, and released a statement following the attack. Trump thanked members of the Secret Service and law enforcement, adding that we know nothing about the shooter. He also extended his condolences to the rally attendee who was killed in the crossfire.

CBS News’ Margaret Brennan was not pleased with the remarks, adding that there was nothing about a call for lowering temperatures from Trump supporters. You couldn’t get more tone-deaf than this: Trump gets shot, but it’s his fault.

Samantha Vinograd also said she spoke to sources within the intelligence community who said they were worried that this event would be used as fuel to incite attacks against the Biden campaign. It’s like living upside down. Brennan also said that we don’t know who the shooter is or his motivations, and it’s dangerous to link this act to the government. Vinograd said expounding upon these opinions is “unpatriotic” since we’re sitting on a “cauldron of tensions.”

I couldn’t take anymore. It’s so emblematic of the liberal media, with their patronizing tone and this annoying bravado as if they’re truth-tellers. This industry got it wrong on the Russian collusion hoax, Hunter Biden’s laptop, and COVID. And to suggest that this assassination attempt will stoke the flames that could lead to Democrats, who have all but called for Trump to be killed, being attacked is a Hunter Biden crack cocaine-induced fantasy. We never cause these problems, Margaret.

This whole segment was offensive and painfully out of touch. We don’t hate our media nearly enough.

***

Honorable mention goes to CNN:



