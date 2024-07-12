Biden Went to Michigan, And Humiliation Awaited Him

In 2016, Democrats were shell-shocked when Michigan flipped for Trump. It could happen again, so Joe Biden shuffled over to host some events. It's time to bolster that Blue Wall. Biden staved off a potential Julius Caesar moment by doing well enough during his NATO presser last night, though some passages were more appropriate for the Democratic Convention. Even before Biden landed, he was humiliated—top Democrats ran into the bunker ahead of the president's visit, from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to United Auto Workers Union President Shawn Fain (via Associated Press):

… at a critical juncture when Biden needs to consolidate support, key Democratic leaders in the state will notably be absent at Friday’s event, where Biden plans to speak about the “Project 2025” agenda, a massive proposed overhaul of the federal government drafted by longtime allies and former officials in the Trump administration. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is co-chair of Biden’s campaign, will be out of the state. Sen. Gary Peters, a steadfast supporter of Biden, and Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who is vying for Michigan’s open Senate seat, will also be absent from the event. United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, whom Biden actively courted during last year’s strikes and who met with him and other union leaders Wednesday, is traveling for a conference. Rep. Hillary Scholten, who is seeking reelection in a battleground district in western Michigan, joined a growing list of national Democrats who have called on Biden to step aside.

It’s also not the first time Democrats have run for the hills regarding Mr. Biden. Expect many more ‘scheduling conflicts’ concerning Biden’s campaign travel and vulnerable Democrats.

‘We support you, Joe—but stay the hell away from me’ is quite the narrative.

Also, how is this reassuring for Democrats?

