Wait, Biden's Doctor Met With a Parkinson's Disease Expert?

Joe Biden’s interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos didn’t go well. It was the worst possible outcome for Democrats: It wasn’t good enough to quell any concerns about his mental abilities, but it didn’t provide a slam-dunk reason to boot him either. The Democrats are now stuck in purgatory until something else drops, like Biden’s doctor meeting with a Parkinson’s Disease expert. This wasn’t a one-off thing, either. White House visitor logs point to at least several visits starting in August of 2023 (via The Guardian):

NEW from me President Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, met with a top Parkinson's disease specialist at the White House residence clinic in January, according to White House visitor logs https://t.co/rbSLNXTv0h

Joe Biden’s doctor met with a leading Washington DC neurologist at the White House this year, it was reported on Saturday

The report came after Biden on Friday ruled out taking an independent cognitive test and releasing its findings publicly, in an interview with ABC News arranged following his disastrous performance in last week’s presidential TV debate with Donald Trump.

According White House visitor logs reviewed by the New York Post, Dr Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert at Walter Reed medical center, met with Dr Kevin O’Connor, a doctor of osteopathic medicine who has treated the president for years.

The visit took place at the White House residence clinic on 17 January. Cannard has visited the White House house eight times since August 2023. On seven of those visits, most recently in late March, he met with Megan Nasworthy, a liaison between Walter Reed and the White House.

[…]

Curing Biden’s ABC News interview on Friday, the anchor George Stephanopoulos, who was communications director in the Clinton White House, asked Biden if had taken specific tests for cognitive capability. “No one said I had to … they said I’m good,” Biden replied.

Later in the broadcast, Biden was asked if he would do an independent neurological and cognitive exam and release the results. “I get a cognitive test every day,” Biden said. “Everything I do – you know, not only am I campaigning, but I’m running the world.”

Pressed on the issue, he said: “I’ve already done it.”

[…]

…the eight visits Kevin Cannard has made to the White House over the past eleven months are certain to raise further questions about the 81-year-old president’s mental abilities in the wake of his debate with Donald Trump and subsequent verbal mistakes, including during a radio interview on Thursday when he said he was “proud” to be the “first Black woman to serve with a Black president”.