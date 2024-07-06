How James Carville Made This WaPo Reporter a Little Uneasy

James Carville and Bill Maher did a number on progressive America at the Aspen Ideas Festival in June. Both men are anti-woke liberals who are seeing their party careening toward the cliff, thanks to morons taking the steering wheel. The Democratic Party now kowtows to antisemites, people who think “Queers” can be for Palestine, and whose liberal card is only renewed if you believe that children should mutilate their genitals and tip drag queens with a neon lit sign reading “it isn’t going to lick itself” behind it.

Carville is more centered on the political messaging of the party, which he feels is too whiny and female for it for be successful. Bluntly, the party began messaging like the leftists at National Public Radio and it’s become a nightmare. Carville is especially worried about the rapidly decreasing number of men identifying as Democrats, something I know liberal women shrug off because it’s the ‘white guys.’ Democrats have long had issues with white men over 40.

Yet, it’s now Black and Hispanic men from the working class who are rapidly heading into the GOP camp. And that, could potentially be an election-killing formula for generations. As Carville noted, people have lives to lead, and when you say you can’t watch football, drink beer, and eat hamburgers—you’re going to lose. It’s a point that made The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart, who led this discussion, very uncomfortable:

James Carville does not back down when confronted about his comments that Democrat messaging is 'too feminine':

Carville: "If you start speaking like NPR, you're going to lose votes. I just don't like the term communities of color.

I live in New Orleans. They got three guys on… pic.twitter.com/rSyRKK7NXU — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 29, 2024

Carville reiterated his position against identity politics on CBS News, likening America to a gumbo dish and how this hyper-left-wing messaging just sets us up for nasty divisions.

James Carville reiterates why focusing on identity politics is a losing strategy:

"People have an identity. When you talk about your identity first, and the country second, then people who don't share your identity, are not going to be persuaded by you.

I'm White, I'm pale. But… pic.twitter.com/wsMOKr1IMX — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 5, 2024

“When you talk about your identity first, and the country second, then people who don't share your identity, are not going to be persuaded by you,” he added. The longtime Democratic Party strategist, who might be one of the last sane ones left, said his primary identity is being an American.

Amen. I also find it amusing how this uncontroversial and factual position infuriates liberals so much.