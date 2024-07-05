There's a Chance That Biden Drops Out
Tipsheet

The One Sentence in This Axios Report That Has Everyone Asking This Question *Again*

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 05, 2024 1:35 PM
Axios’ reporting on Joe Biden’s declining mental health and how the White House is dealing with the siege waged by congressional Democrats who want the president to drop out has a new report that has us asking the same question: who is running the county?

Biden’s staffers are reportedly “miserable,” likening the situation within the White House as “Weekend at Bernie’s.” Another thing that keeps being brought up is the role that the president’s family has taken in covering up his mental decline. If it’s not Jill, it’s Hunter Biden—both people have been reported to be crucial in getting the president to remain in the race. 

Now, we have the names of three longtime aides who have reportedly set up a “cocoon” around Joe. It’s to the point where the president has lost all independence (via Axios) [emphasis mine]: 

"Everyone is miserable, and senior advisers are a total black hole," a White House official told Axios. "Even if you're trying to focus on work, nothing is going to break through or get any acknowledgment" from bosses. 

A high-ranking Democratic National Committee official told Axios: "The only thing that can really allay concerns is for the president to demonstrate that he's capable of running this campaign." 

"Everything else feels like 'Weekend at Bernie's' by his inner circle to prop him up." 

Between the lines: Some Biden aides believe those closest to the president have created a cocoon around him that initially seemed earnestly protective, but now appears potentially deceptive in the debate's aftermath.

They particularly focus on Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini, the first lady's top adviser Anthony Bernal, and longtime aide Ashley Williams, who joined the deputy chief of staff's office when Tomasini ascended to the role earlier this year.

Those close aides have many duties. But officials recall instances of them helping Biden make up for mental lapses, including prompting him to remember people he has known for a long time. 

Such moments could be dismissed as normal lapses. But many Biden aides now wonder whether they were signs of something deeper. 

One former Biden aide told Axios: "Annie, Ashley and Anthony create a protective bubble around POTUS. He's staffed so closely that he's lost all independence. POTUS relies on staff to nudge him with reminders of who he's meeting, including former staffers and advisers who Biden should easily remember without a reminder from Annie."

The publication added that efforts to quell concerns from White House staff from the Democratic Party’s upper crust and the national committee have not been successful. We also have new damning information about a 2022 gaffe committed by the president at an event in which he called for the location of Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), who had recently been killed in a car accident. Apparently, there were remarks about Ms. Walorski’s passing at this event, which the outlet said that Biden either forgot, ignored the teleprompter, or couldn’t read it: 

Biden had issued a statement of condolences. The White House flew flags at half-staff in honor of her death. 

"Representative — Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? I think she wasn't going to be here," Biden said at the event.

Biden's prepared remarks included a note that Walorski had recently passed away and thanked her for her contributions, two people familiar with the speech told Axios. 

Biden didn't remember she had died, and either ignored the Teleprompter or had trouble reading it.

So, let’s ask it again: who’s running the country?

