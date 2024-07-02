KJP Doubles Down on Bogus 'Cheap Fakes' Claim
Reports: Obama Told Joe That It's Over and He Can't Win

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 02, 2024 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

I know he left Fox News amid controversy. Still, what Bill O’Reilly told Glenn Beck does dovetail with other reports about the Biden family and close advisers discussing 2024 with the president in the aftermath of a brutal debate performance against Donald Trump. The former president drove over Biden with a tank in what was probably the easiest debate for Trump in his short, meteoric political career. The Camp David gathering ended with Joe being urged by his arguably psychopathic family to remain in the race: Jill wants to cling to power like Lady Macbeth. At the same time, Hunter needs daddy to stay in office to keep the government influencing scheme alive. Remember, Hunter has mountains of legal bills to pay. 

Yet, there were reportedly other voices that O’Reilly mentioned who were also in the ‘just drop out’ camp, one of which was former President Barack Obama. Obama and former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain were brutal in their assessment of the president’s standing in the race, saying that he had zero shot at winning and remaining in this contest is akin to assisting evil. 

Maybe that’s a bit much, but while publicly supportive of Biden, Obama has been one of the most vocal critics of Joe’s presidency, namely that he knew back in 2020 that his former vice president didn’t have the chops to do the job. He’s been known to tell fellow Democrats never to underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up, and for the most part, that’s been the Biden presidency, one that’s marred by serial colossal screw-ups. 

While Biden is staying, his low approval ratings will keep the ‘replace Biden’ talk alive for the foreseeable future, maybe until he’s officially christened the nominee. Democrats are panicking, and there’s no way to spin Biden’s age or mental decline. He won’t get better, and the Left better accept that this is who they got this cycle.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

