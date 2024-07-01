Vogue Features Jill Biden on August Cover. It Had to Include This Editor's Note After the Debate.

First lady Jill Biden, who appears on Vogue’s August cover, spoke to the magazine following her husband’s disastrous debate performance last week, vowing to “continue the fight.”

Advertisement

While the feature was in the works well before last week’s debate, it was updated with an editor’s note after Vogue caught up with her by phone on June 30 while the Biden family was at Camp David for a pre-planned trip.

She said they “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president.”

Editor’s Note: The debate on June 27 spurred a discussion about whether President Joe Biden should remain the Democratic nominee. Dr. Jill Biden, the first lady and Vogue’s August cover subject, has fiercely defended her husband and stood by him. Reached by phone on June 30 at Camp David, where the Biden family had gathered for the weekend, she told Vogue that they “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president. We will continue to fight.” President Biden, she added, “will always do what’s best for the country.” Whatever happens in the weeks and months between now and November, it is Dr. Biden who will remain the president’s closest confidant and advocate. (Vogue)

"Every campaign is important, and every campaign is hard,” shares Dr. Jill Biden, the first lady and Vogue’s August cover subject. Whatever happens between now and November, it is Jill Biden who will remain the president's closest confidant and advocate. https://t.co/y6WcDbsWtf pic.twitter.com/4LQFUzoVx6 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 1, 2024

In Vogue's 2024 August issue, First Lady Jill Biden discusses what’s at stake in 2024. Read the full profile here: https://t.co/DoKtZKwn0N pic.twitter.com/zE31edQKNc — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 1, 2024

The story dropped as criticism of Jill Biden was mounting after the debate for continuing to push her husband despite his mental state, with some arguing it's out of her desire for power and the "glamorous life," as Bill Ackman noted.

Indeed, the first line of the feature reads, "If you want to know what power feels like, try to get yourself driven around in a motorcade."

I realize it was pre-planned before the debate meltdown, but that Vogue cover of Jill Biden is terrible timing for the White House.



If you're trying to convince people there's no puppet master behind the curtain, the last thing you want is Jill Biden plastered everywhere. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 1, 2024

Biden melts down and the White House’s next move is a Vogue cover of Jill Biden bragging about what “power feels like.”



It’s like watching a car wreck in slow motion. I can’t look away. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 1, 2024



