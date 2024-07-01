The Wall Street Journal Publishes Another Damning Piece About Biden's Mental Health
This Passage Describing the Meltdown at a Pro-Biden Debate Watch Party Is Priceless
Even Liberal Reporters Are Wondering How Biden Can Win With a Poll Like...
Ex-CNN Politics Editor: The Biden Team Knew the Debate Was Going to Be...
The Debate Debacle Changes Nothing
Democrats In Total Panic Mode
Biden Campaign Gives Supporters List of Talking Points to Defend President
The Philadelphia Inquirer's Editorial Board Counters NYT's Post-Debate Take
Trust the Science? Former No. 2 FDA Vaccine Reviewer Asked Whether He Got...
If You’re Calling For Biden’s Removal, You’re Helping Democrats
Fact-Checking the Two Presidents
The IRGC- An International Terrorist Organization
Outrageous Persecution of J6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang Continues
Democratic Amnesia
Tipsheet

Vogue Features Jill Biden on August Cover. It Had to Include This Editor's Note After the Debate.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 01, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

First lady Jill Biden, who appears on Vogue’s August cover, spoke to the magazine following her husband’s disastrous debate performance last week, vowing to “continue the fight.” 

Advertisement

While the feature was in the works well before last week’s debate, it was updated with an editor’s note after Vogue caught up with her by phone on June 30 while the Biden family was at Camp David for a pre-planned trip.   

She said they “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president.”

Editor’s Note: The debate on June 27 spurred a discussion about whether President Joe Biden should remain the Democratic nominee. Dr. Jill Biden, the first lady and Vogue’s August cover subject, has fiercely defended her husband and stood by him. Reached by phone on June 30 at Camp David, where the Biden family had gathered for the weekend, she told Vogue that they “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president. We will continue to fight.” President Biden, she added, “will always do what’s best for the country.” Whatever happens in the weeks and months between now and November, it is Dr. Biden who will remain the president’s closest confidant and advocate. (Vogue)

Recommended

This Passage Describing the Meltdown at a Pro-Biden Debate Watch Party Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The story dropped as criticism of Jill Biden was mounting after the debate for continuing to push her husband despite his mental state, with some arguing it's out of her desire for power and the "glamorous life," as Bill Ackman noted

Indeed, the first line of the feature reads, "If you want to know what power feels like, try to get yourself driven around in a motorcade." 


Tags: JILL BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Passage Describing the Meltdown at a Pro-Biden Debate Watch Party Is Priceless Matt Vespa
The Debate Debacle Changes Nothing Kurt Schlichter
The Wall Street Journal Publishes Another Damning Piece About Biden's Mental Health Matt Vespa
Even Liberal Reporters Are Wondering How Biden Can Win With a Poll Like This Matt Vespa
Ex-CNN Politics Editor: The Biden Team Knew the Debate Was Going to Be a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Here's a Doozy of a Paragraph to Describe Biden Getting Annihilated by Trump in the First Debate Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Passage Describing the Meltdown at a Pro-Biden Debate Watch Party Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Advertisement