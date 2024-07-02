The Point in the Debate Where Even Bill Maher Said to Himself 'This...
There Is One DOJ Official That's Feeling Pretty Good After Biden's Debate Implosion
The Biden Campaign Has Become a Political Poop Cruise
Republicans Need to Come to Terms With This Simple Reality If We’re Going...
Biden’s Decline And The Real Existential Threat Beyond Climate Change
Save the Cows
RFK Jr. Gets One Step Closer to Gaining Ballot Access in Another State
This Kamala Harris Post Was Hit With a Community Note and Called Out...
A Combat Vet Fact Checks the Trump vs. Biden Debate
Katie Hobbs’ Corruption Is Reaching New Heights
The Government Wants to See your Supermarket Receipt
Prêt à Discriminer
This American Company Lectures on Social Justice While Funding Groups Linked to Global...
What a Week: Regulatory State Gets Crushed, Biden’s Political Viability Ends
Tipsheet

Veteran Reporter Reveals How Many Mental Health Incidents Biden Suffered Over the Past 18 Months

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 02, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Not many want to run for the United States presidency in the modern era: you must be a crazy person. You subject yourself and your family to the scrutiny of the world. We also need to know about your health. This issue isn’t Biden-centric. Health issues, among other things, derailed George McGovern’s 1972 bid since his running mate, Thomas Eagleton, was revealed to have suffered severe mental health issues and depression, some episodes required hospitalization and electric shock therapy. In the modern era, you can’t be a half-brain dead zombie like Joe Biden, whose mental health issues were an ongoing issue for this administration for the past 18 months.

Advertisement

These concerns were brought to top White House staffers, like Ron Klain, but brushed aside. The media also tried to inquire about these moments. The White House’s reaction was to obscure and deflect. Veteran reporter Carl Bernstein went on CNN and delivered a damning report about the president’s deteriorating mental health crisis, where he had at least 15 instances which were not so dissimilar to his disastrous debate performance last Thursday night. Bernstein recalled one New York City fundraiser where the president entered a state of rigor mortis, leading to a chair being brought out for Biden. Bernstein did close by saying that Joe is sharp as a tack on national security issues—who are they trying to fool with that one:

It's also a bit scary. Let’s say Joe is mentally sharp during national security briefings and meetings, why has he always run aground? The president has and will remain an American official who has been wrong on every foreign policy venture over the past four decades. Afghanistan, Ukraine, and the terror pier in Gaza are three colossal failures. 

Recommended

Biden Shuffled Out to Attack the Supreme Court and Everyone Couldn't Ignore His New Appearance Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The debate has destroyed the protective shield White House aides had draped over this aged, decrepit man who can’t hack it. And the polling doesn’t lie. Yet, years of gaslighting has led to Democrats somehow being blindsided though I’m indifferent on that one. He’s your guy, not mine. Have fun with him.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Shuffled Out to Attack the Supreme Court and Everyone Couldn't Ignore His New Appearance Matt Vespa
Bill Maher and Chris Matthews Made This Damning Observation About Joe Biden Matt Vespa
There Is One DOJ Official That's Feeling Pretty Good After Biden's Debate Implosion Matt Vespa
Republicans Need to Come to Terms With This Simple Reality If We’re Going to Win in November Derek Hunter
Did Anyone Catch What This CNN Host Was Doing During the Trump-Biden Debate? Matt Vespa
CNN Legal Analyst: Don't Be Shocked If Trump's Legal Team Files This Motion Over the Hush Money Verdict Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Shuffled Out to Attack the Supreme Court and Everyone Couldn't Ignore His New Appearance Matt Vespa
Advertisement