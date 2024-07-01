AOC has a Meltdown Over Latest SCOTUS Ruling
Liberal America's Reaction to the Trump Immunity Decision Was Unhinged As Usual

Matt Vespa
July 01, 2024
It has not been a good week for liberal America. Donald Trump drove over Joe Biden with a tank during the first debate, which led to the inevitable meltdown across the Democratic Party. The Supreme Court gutted the core of the nonsense surrounding the January 6 defendants in the Fischer decision, which answered the legal questions concerning the government’s use of charging people through “the obstruction of an official proceeding” statute. That’s one of the charges that Special Counsel Jack Smith filed against Trump. That case might be falling apart—law professor Jonathan Turley described it as the wings being ripped off of Smith’s case. 

Katie wrote about the long-awaited decision on presidential immunity, wherein a 6-3 decision, the president, in his official capacity, is immune from criminal prosecution: 

The Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 - citing Article II of the U.S. Constitution - that former President Donald Trump in his official capacity, and more broadly the office of the United States presidency, has absolute immunity from criminal prosecution. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion and was joined by Justices Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. Justices Elena Kagan, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor dissented. 

“It is these enduring principles that guide our decision in this case. The President enjoys no immunity for his unofficial acts, and not everything the President does is official. The President is not above the law. But Congress may not criminalize the President’s conduct in carrying out the responsibilities of the Executive Branch under the Constitution. And the system of separated powers designed by the Framers has always demanded an energetic, independent Executive. The President therefore may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled, at a minimum, to a presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts. That immunity applies equally to all occupants of the Oval Office, regardless of politics, policy, or party," the opinion states.

The liberal media reaction would probably be more intense if they weren’t still licking their wounds from last Thursday night’s debate. The Biden campaign is still putting out fires, but Sotomayor’s dissent, which veered into psycho territory, is being peddled by the liberal media as a ruling, which is a little funny. The liberal justice said by this interpretation, presidents can order US Special Forces to assassinate political rivals or something. 

This, in turn, led to liberals wondering if Biden could kill Trump. As Bonchie at RedState observed, liberals don’t know the difference between a ruling and a dissent. Also, some January 6 ‘survivors’ were triggered by the decision. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said she was going to file impeachment charges against the Court upon her return from recess. Former Obama Eric Holder also went apoplectic. 

It’s been a very good couples of days for America and the rule of law.

***

Not that gold stars are to be awarded to the establishment press, but not everyone freaked out today:


