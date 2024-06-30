Is the Biden Family Going to Have *That* Talk With Joe Today?
Tipsheet

Here's the Line in the Biden Campaign's Latest Memo That's Jaw-Dropping

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 30, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The latest memo released by the Biden campaign is unreal. Are these people detached from reality? Is it arrogance? Or maybe it’s both because not even reporters from liberal outlets could stomach its contents. Joe Biden got his clock cleaned by Donald Trump to the point where Democrats were talking about replacing Biden on the ticket. It’s peak crisis mode among Democrats.

Here's the line that made everyone’s jaw drop: If we do see changes in polling in the coming weeks, it will not be the first time that overblown media narratives have driven temporary dips in the polls.” 

Excuse me? Is the Biden operation going to blame the media for reporting that Biden acted and sounded like we all knew he would during Thursday night’s debate after weeks and months of observation? Eighty-six percent of Americans in a Washington Post/ABC News poll said Biden was too old to run. 

These are your polls, people. 

There’s a reason why he wasn’t doing interviews or press conferences; he can’t do them. This staff was so worried about a major flub that they nixed a prime opportunity to defend the Biden agenda during the biggest television event of the year: the Super Bowl. They opted to wait until the first showdown with Trump, where millions saw what they knew about Biden. How this is a shock to Biden staffers is beyond amusing since all their actions point to knowing that Grandpa has no clue where he is or what he’s doing. 

This memo is ‘Don’t believe your lying eyes’ personified, and it’s unhealthy.



