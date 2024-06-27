Democrats in Full-Blown Panic Mode After Presidential Debate
The First Presidential Debate Is Now Over: Who's Walking Away the Winner?
Stop the Ukrainian Meat Grinder?
Debating the Hook: There Are Nothing but Biased Concerns Seen in Tonight's Presidential...
How Conservatives Can Finally Get Judicial Nominations Right
Biden Shamelessly Throws 'Convicted Felon' Despite Hunter's Felonies
There's a Charlottesville Every Week, and Joe Biden Is Fine With It
Federal Privacy Law Should Empower Main Street, Not Trial Lawyers
Hamas Lovers Gonna Hate
A Festering Evil in the Shadows
Voters Reveal What They Are Most Concerned About Heading Into the Debate
WH Press Corps Asks CNN for Debate Access in Case of 'Medical Emergency'
LGBTQ Activists Warn Trump, Biden About This One Thing During the Debate
16 Out-of-Touch Nobel Prize-Winning Economists Bash Trump in Letter Ahead of Debate
Tipsheet

Donald Trump Might Have Just Won the 2024 Election

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 27, 2024 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Let’s say it right now: Donald Trump might have won the 2024 election tonight. You’d think President Joe Biden would have at least a good performance for one-third or even two-thirds of the debate. That never happened. Biden was incapable of delivering cogent and coherent remarks about the cornerstones of his presidency. He was incapable of defending what little legislative wins he clinched during his first term and was lost trying to pivot and deflect from the pointed attacks from Donald Trump. 

Advertisement

The former president was disciplined and presidential. He didn’t jump on Biden when he suffered multiple brain malfunctions. As Katie wrote, there might be a full-court press to replace Biden from the ticket, and why not after this disastrous performance? 

Biden claimed to have spoken to dead World War II veterans, bungled miserably on abortion, his signature issue, where his choppy delivery included oddities like in-laws raping family members. The main point of this debate was for Joe Biden to show America that he was capable, in control, and had the mental abilities to perform his duties as president. He failed on all fronts. 

Recommended

Democrats in Full-Blown Panic Mode After Presidential Debate Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

There are moments when elections are decided. Ronald Reagan expertly disarming questions about his age against Walter Mondale during the 1984 election, a moment where even Mondale admitted he knew he’d lost. Michael Dukakis’ trip in the tank and his cold and detached response about the death penalty during his debate with the late George H.W. Bush in the 1988 election. 

In 2012, Eric Fehrnstrom with the “etch-a-sketch” remarks, followed by then-spokeswoman Andrea Saul’s failed spin on the Joe Soptic ad Obama’s SuperPAC released, which blamed Mitt Romney for essentially killing Mr. Soptic’s wife who died of cancer. At the time, Saul replied, “To that point, you know if people had been in Massachusetts under Governor Romney’s health care plan, they would have had health care.” 

This entire debate might have been one of those moments, and it could end with Biden losing the 2024 election.

Before this debate, a plurality of Biden 2020 supporters thought the president was too old to be effective. Eighty-six of Americans feel that Biden is too old to run for a second term, based on a Washington Post/ABC News poll. The latest New York Times/Siena Poll had Trump clinching nearly 30 percent of the black vote before this showdown. In most battleground states, Trump is leading. Black voters under 50 have fled Biden.

Advertisement

This performance did nothing to reset the debate for Biden, which was critical. Trump won decisively, and it might carry him all the way through Election Day.

–––

We need you on our team as a VIP member in this fight for America. To be able to tell the truth free of the shackles of Biden admin and liberal censorship, we need the direct support of our loyal readers. Join here and take advantage of our limited-time 60% off sale! 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats in Full-Blown Panic Mode After Presidential Debate Katie Pavlich
Stop the Ukrainian Meat Grinder? Victor Davis Hanson
SCOTUS Delivers Stinging Rebuke to Federal Bureaucrats Spencer Brown
Joe Rogan Decimates Fauci Who Spoke About Breaking Americans and Their 'Ideological Bulls**t' Matt Vespa
LGBTQ Activists Warn Trump, Biden About This One Thing During the Debate Sarah Arnold
Biden Shamelessly Throws 'Convicted Felon' Despite Hunter's Felonies Tim Graham

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats in Full-Blown Panic Mode After Presidential Debate Katie Pavlich
Advertisement