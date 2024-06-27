Democrats in Full-Blown Panic Mode After Presidential Debate

Democrats are panicking in the aftermath of President Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

During the debate Thursday night, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang called for Biden to be removed and replaced on the ballot.

Guys, the Dems should nominate someone else - before it’s too late. #swapJoeout — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 28, 2024

Look I debated Joe 7 times in 2020. He’s a different guy in 2024. #swapJoeout — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 28, 2024

Behind the scenes, Democrats are very worried.

I am in multiple large group texts with Democratic operatives, elected officials, staffers, and donors.



Not one of them feels good about Biden’s performance tonight in terms of style, his voice etc.



And these are people who aggressively defend him.



And I know this is… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 28, 2024

Over on CNN and MSNBC, there's a full meltdown and admissions Biden should be replaced before the DNC convetion in August.

CNN reporting Dems panicking behind the scenes (starting within minutes of the debate starting), see Biden's debate as "abysmal" "terrible" — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 28, 2024

Look. This debate was a total and complete disaster for Biden. He looked old. His answers trailed off repeatedly. He was hard to understand. He would stop in mid sentence and move on to something else.



I NEVER thought he would be this bad. Stunning. Truly. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) June 28, 2024

🚨Van Jones calling for Biden to step aside before convention. "That was painful." — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 28, 2024

Former White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield: No doubt this was a very disappointing performance from President Biden. No two ways about, it was not a good night for Joe Biden. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 28, 2024

“VERY AGGRESSIVE PANIC IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY!” pic.twitter.com/yE0vbKiClJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2024

MSNBC's ALEX WAGNER:



"There has been a uniformly negative reaction to Biden's performance tonight...an enfeebled person...He is very old and was lost FREQUENTLY!" pic.twitter.com/zsM70q0oDu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2024

Former Obama campaign manager David Plouff is calling Biden's performance a "Def Con 1 moment."

