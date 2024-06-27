The First Presidential Debate Is Now Over: Who's Walking Away the Winner?
Democrats in Full-Blown Panic Mode After Presidential Debate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 27, 2024 11:00 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Democrats are panicking in the aftermath of President Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump. 

During the debate Thursday night, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang called for Biden to be removed and replaced on the ballot. 

Behind the scenes, Democrats are very worried. 

Over on CNN and MSNBC, there's a full meltdown and admissions Biden should be replaced before the DNC convetion in August.

Former Obama campaign manager David Plouff is calling Biden's performance a "Def Con 1 moment." 

