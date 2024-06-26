What This GOP Rep Said About Biden's Debate Prep Probably Drove Dems Up a Wall

Rep. Ronnie Jackson (R-TX) is trolling a little bit here, but would you be shocked if this were true? Joe Biden has retreated into his darkened lair at Camp David to prepare for Thursday's debate with former President Donald Trump. It’s the first showdown. It’s early, but it could be a critical moment in the 2024 cycle, as the president’s polls in the battleground states and on handling key issues are dismal. Biden could turn it around, or it could be a total disaster, riddled with brain malfunctions, yelling, and the overall behavior that accompanies someone riddled with senility. It’s Trump’s debate to lose.

Advertisement

Biden won’t return to the White House before the debate, which some might say indicates things are not going well. One of the things Biden is reportedly practicing is physically standing for 90 minutes without falling. Congressman Jackson said over the weekend that Biden’s team could also be experimenting with the right cocktail of drugs to give the president that would ensure he doesn’t keel over during the debate. He said the following to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo (via Breitbart):

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Ronnie Jackson (R-TX), a former White House physician, speculated that President Joe Biden’s absence from the public scene the week before the debate was not solely for debate prep, as his campaign has suggested. According to the Texas Republican, it was possible the president’s medical staff was trying to determine the right mix of performance-enhancing drugs for the presidential debate later this week. […] “Yes, Maria, I don’t need to tell you, I need to tell your viewers or anybody else in this country right now that we have a serious problem here,” Jackson replied. “Everyone knows it now. You don’t have to be a physician. You certainly don’t have to be a physician to the president to see what’s going on right now. So I have sent five letters previously asking for President Biden to submit to a cognitive test, very similar to the one that President Trump got while he was president, and all five of those letters have gone completely ignored. So, tomorrow, I’m sending a letter to President Biden, to his physician, Dr. O’Connor, and I’m cc’ing his entire Cabinet. And it’s embarrassing that I have to do this and it’s really embarrassing as a former White House physician to have to do something like this, but we don’t have any choice, based on what’s going on.” “But I’m going to be demanding on behalf of many millions of concerned Americans right now that he submit to a drug test before and after this debate, specifically looking for performance-enhancing drugs, because we see — we have seen recently in his State of the Union address that there was a Joe Biden that came out that was not similar at all to what we see on a day-to-day basis for the last 3.5 years,” he continued. “And there’s just really no way to explain that, other than he was on something, that they’d given him medications. I feel like this is probably what’s going on over this week at Camp David. He’s going to be at Camp David for a full week before the debate. Part of that is probably experimenting with just getting the doses just right, because they have to treat his cognition.”

This quote must have driven Democrats and Biden staffers up a wall, partially because it’s likely true. The European press finally caught onto Biden’s mental decline and reported on it at large following Biden’s attendance at the G7 Summit in Italy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni prevented Biden from wandering off, which the media failed miserably in trying to discredit as a cheap fake. Everyone saw what was happening, so this counternarrative died within minutes.

Biden is riddled with weakness, but Trump must also refrain from bulldozing him, even if the opportunity presents itself. He tried doing that in 2020, and it backfired. Let Biden mumble and slur his words should that happen, and then present your case clearly and concisely. Trump should expect Biden not to fall apart and prepare accordingly, but if things derail, let the president do the heavy lifting on the mannerisms that highlight his age—we all know Biden is too old for the job. What the fence-sitters are wondering is if you can control yourself and not go off half-cocked. Trump can handily beat Biden on Thursday, but he must keep some parts of his personality subdued.

I would love to see vintage Trump, but would you rather have four years of that braggadocio demeanor in the Oval Office as he repairs the damage Biden has done or one night and an election night loss?