The 2024 Summer Olympics will begin at the end of July. There will be no air conditioning accommodations for competing athletes as well. While host nation France isn’t supposed to reach temperatures like that in the Sahara, being comfortable is essential for the athletes competing for total glory in the upcoming games. A good night’s rest is vital, so regardless of Paris’ plans to cut carbon emissions, the US Olympic team, along with other nations, will be supplying their squads with air conditioning units (via Associated Press):

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic CEO Sarah Hirshland said Friday that while the U.S. team appreciates efforts aimed at sustainability, the federation would be supplying AC units for what is typically the largest contingent of athletes at the Summer Games. “As you can imagine, this is a period of time in which consistency and predictability is critical for Team USA’s performance,” Hirshland said. “In our conversations with athletes, this was a very high priority and something that the athletes felt was a critical component in their performance capability.” The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Germany, Australia, Italy, Canada and Britain were among the other countries with plans to bring air conditioners to France. Olympic organizers have touted plans to cool rooms in the Athletes Village, which will house more than 15,000 Olympians and sports officials over the course of the games, using a system of cooling pipes underneath the floors.

Olympic organizers have touted plans to cool rooms in the Athletes Village, which will house more than 15,000 Olympians and sports officials over the course of the games, using a system of cooling pipes underneath the floors.

Also, no air conditioning for the summer games—are we all smoking Hunter Biden’s crack pipe?