How the US Olympic Team Is Giving the Finger to the Carbon Emission Plan in Paris

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 24, 2024 9:15 PM

The 2024 Summer Olympics will begin at the end of July. There will be no air conditioning accommodations for competing athletes as well. While host nation France isn’t supposed to reach temperatures like that in the Sahara, being comfortable is essential for the athletes competing for total glory in the upcoming games. A good night’s rest is vital, so regardless of Paris’ plans to cut carbon emissions, the US Olympic team, along with other nations, will be supplying their squads with air conditioning units (via Associated Press): 

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic CEO Sarah Hirshland said Friday that while the U.S. team appreciates efforts aimed at sustainability, the federation would be supplying AC units for what is typically the largest contingent of athletes at the Summer Games. 

“As you can imagine, this is a period of time in which consistency and predictability is critical for Team USA’s performance,” Hirshland said. “In our conversations with athletes, this was a very high priority and something that the athletes felt was a critical component in their performance capability.” 

The Washington Post reported earlier this month that Germany, Australia, Italy, Canada and Britain were among the other countries with plans to bring air conditioners to France. 

Olympic organizers have touted plans to cool rooms in the Athletes Village, which will house more than 15,000 Olympians and sports officials over the course of the games, using a system of cooling pipes underneath the floors. 

Yeah, water pipes and fans aren’t going to do the trick. Enough with the cockamamie theories about global warming that no one cares about. Did you see how the crowd reacted over the weekend during the Travelers Championship when these green freaks tried to disrupt Scottie Scheffler on the 18th hole? No one likes these people because they’re insufferable and zealots for a theory that has never been proven. Weren’t we all supposed to be dead by now? Even Al Gore doesn’t yap about it. 

CNN Host Gets Roasted for Her Explanation for Why She Cut Off a Trump Spox Mid-Interview Matt Vespa
Also, no air conditioning for the summer games—are we all smoking Hunter Biden’s crack pipe?

