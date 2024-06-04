Black Radio Host Goes on CNN and Nails the Trump Verdict's Impact on...
Tipsheet

Is There a Racial Component to the Recent Controversy Involving Caitlin Clark?

Matt Vespa
June 04, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The WNBA is finally getting eyeballs, and what we see is a bunch of nasty women brutalizing Caitlin Clark because this is what predictably happens concerning women in the workforce. Whether it be on the court or in corporate America, it’s women bullying other women that breeds actual toxicity. Clark was the first overall pick. She’s starting to play better on a very bad and rebuilding Indiana Fever team. She’s doing her job, but the rest of the league seems to have a bounty on her. 

Clark won’t break and probably will soak up the intense scrutiny surrounding her impact on the sport, but Saturday’s game against the Chicago Sky bred new controversy. Clark got body-checked hard by Sky guard Chennedy Carter, who could be seen mouthing “bitch” before laying into her. The situation was compounded by Carter getting a high-five from teammate Angel Reese, Clark’s college rival, who supposedly has no beef with the former Iowa Hawkeye. 

Carter was then nasty at the post-game presser, refusing to answer questions about Clark. Reese refused to speak to the media, which led to a $1,000 fine. That alone is ridiculous. This is the WNBA—answer the damn questions. It’s not hard, and it’s part of our job. The drama eventually led to Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon releasing a statement calling Carter’s foul inappropriate (via ESPN): 

"Physical play, intensity, and a competitive spirit are hallmarks of Chicago Sky basketball," Weatherspoon said in a statement released Monday. "Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game. 

"She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are. Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this, as we all will." 

"I'm seeing a lot of things -- players, fans not understanding who I am as a player," Carter said. "You have to understand me as a person, too. And don't just look at one tape and form an opinion about me. I'm truly a passionate person about the game, and I'm genuine. You can ask all my teammates, they've gotten to know me. They know the real Chennedy Carter. So I'm just saying, don't form an opinion off of one little clip. And you didn't even see the whole game and/or the play that led to that." 

During the third quarter of a physical back-and-forth game won 71-70 by the Fever in Indianapolis, Carter shoulder-checked Clark from behind and knocked her down before the basketball was inbounded. 

A lot of jealousy is going around, and it’s getting tiring. Women basketball players have whined for years that they don’t get their attention. It’s here, ladies, and you’re about to blow it. And, of course, there’s a racial component to this that’s nasty as well. If Clark were black and being assaulted on the court by a bunch of white players, it would be more of a story. It is getting media attention, but half of it is begrudgingly so. The usual lefty writers, who can’t stand that the WNBA is getting more popular because a white, non-lesbian is the marquee player, will pen the usual thought pieces about how Clark's rise is white privilege reloaded. We’ve seen that already, but these antics are ridiculous. Even Charles Barkley had to call out these whiny, jealous women in the league. LeBron James also said he’s rooting for Caitlin. 

Pat McAfee referred to Clark as a [kick-ass] “white bitch,” which drew some backlash. It wasn’t to disparage or attack her—it was in defense of Clark—but he also apologized later for his poor choice of words. Everyone simmer down.

