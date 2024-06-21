Teamsters Boss Is Going to Speak at the Republican Convention
Apparently, a California City Found This Traffic Sign to Be Homophobic
May Border Numbers Show Crisis 'Is Never Going to End' With Biden in...
The True Meaning of Freedom
Trump Continues to Dominate in the Polls
Democrat Giggles, Mocks News Coverage About the Young Girl Raped By an Illegal...
New DHS Doc Reveals It Labels Trump Supporters, Catholics As Terror Threats
This FY Alone, More Than 13K Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested In the U.S.
Another Girl Was Just Murdered and Raped by an Illegal Immigrant
You Won’t Believe the Resolution Democrats Unveiled for Pride Month
Unholy Alliance Seeks Closer Cooperation With Russia-North Korea Mutual Defense Pact
This Democrat Mayor's Home Was Just Raided by the FBI
Dem Rep. Mark Pocan Giddy at Idea of Serving Netanyahu's ICC Arrest Warrant:...
Leftists: How Dare Conservatives Draw Attention to All Those Violent Crimes Committed by...
Tipsheet

CNN's Elie Honig Trashes Another False Narrative About Trump and the Supreme Court

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 21, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

CNN’s Elie Honig is making too much sense, which must be driving liberals insane. The former assistant US Attorney and senior legal analyst for the network has been delivering quiet takedowns of liberal talking points concerning the legal circus that’s engulfed former President Donald Trump. 

Advertisement

As we await the decision from the Supreme Court on presidential immunity, which will impact the indictments filed against the former president by Special Counsel Jack Smith, the liberal narrative is that the court is moving too slowly on this matter. The fact that the Supreme Court decided to hear the argument drove liberals to madness. Honig shot down this narrative quickly today, noting that the high court is moving at “lightning speed” on this issue. He also said if liberals want to blame someone, pin it on the Biden Justice Department, which took years to make the case and file the charges:

Honig has been fair in his analyses. He noted that Biden came within the water’s edge of charges regarding his classified document fiasco. He threw cold water on the Georgia RICO case reconvening before Election Day this year. And Honig wrote a brutal takedown of the hush money trial, its charges, and how this whole trial veered perilously close to violating due process for Trump. Namely, he called out Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team for stretching the meaning of legal definitions to a point where they were rendered meaningless. He also said that the charges for which Trump was convicted are no worse a criminal classification than simple shoplifting at a corner store. 

Recommended

Teamsters Boss Is Going to Speak at the Republican Convention Matt Vespa
Advertisement

He's not a conservative, but he’s not a raving lunatic like the legal guests they have on MSNBC, which isn’t saying much, but he does quickly gut any liberal talking point about legal matters facing Trump. Whether that holds remains to be seen.

Tags: SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Teamsters Boss Is Going to Speak at the Republican Convention Matt Vespa
New DHS Doc Reveals It Labels Trump Supporters, Catholics As Terror Threats Sarah Arnold
Biden Takes a National Polling Lead for the First Time in 2024...or Does He? Guy Benson
Is There Another Supreme Court Leaker? Katie Pavlich
Democrat Giggles, Mocks News Coverage About the Young Girl Raped By an Illegal Immigrant Sarah Arnold
CBS Raises Eyebrows for What It Told Viewers to 'Expect' From Biden in Debate Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Teamsters Boss Is Going to Speak at the Republican Convention Matt Vespa
Advertisement