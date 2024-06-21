CNN's Elie Honig Trashes Another False Narrative About Trump and the Supreme Court

CNN’s Elie Honig is making too much sense, which must be driving liberals insane. The former assistant US Attorney and senior legal analyst for the network has been delivering quiet takedowns of liberal talking points concerning the legal circus that’s engulfed former President Donald Trump.

As we await the decision from the Supreme Court on presidential immunity, which will impact the indictments filed against the former president by Special Counsel Jack Smith, the liberal narrative is that the court is moving too slowly on this matter. The fact that the Supreme Court decided to hear the argument drove liberals to madness. Honig shot down this narrative quickly today, noting that the high court is moving at “lightning speed” on this issue. He also said if liberals want to blame someone, pin it on the Biden Justice Department, which took years to make the case and file the charges:

CNN's legal eagle Elie Honig refutes the notion that Trump's immunity case is 'taking so long':

"The Trump immunity case was the last case argued. To go from a district court ruling to a Supreme Court ruling in 7 months is lightning speed.

I think people are sort of venting some… pic.twitter.com/60p4aby9Hg — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 20, 2024

Honig has been fair in his analyses. He noted that Biden came within the water’s edge of charges regarding his classified document fiasco. He threw cold water on the Georgia RICO case reconvening before Election Day this year. And Honig wrote a brutal takedown of the hush money trial, its charges, and how this whole trial veered perilously close to violating due process for Trump. Namely, he called out Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team for stretching the meaning of legal definitions to a point where they were rendered meaningless. He also said that the charges for which Trump was convicted are no worse a criminal classification than simple shoplifting at a corner store.

He's not a conservative, but he’s not a raving lunatic like the legal guests they have on MSNBC, which isn’t saying much, but he does quickly gut any liberal talking point about legal matters facing Trump. Whether that holds remains to be seen.