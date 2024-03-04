Why MSNBC's Maddow Blew a Gasket Regarding the Supreme Court's Recent Move

The liberal media establishment went apoplectic last week because the Supreme Court decided to do its job. The court will hear arguments concerning presidential immunity, which will delay the Trump trials concerning election interference and possibly the classified documents case prosecuted by Special Counsel Jack Smith. The freakout was predictable and a bit comedic.

I feel like every Democrat in the country, especially those in the media, is suffering from the same memory lapses Joe Biden suffers, which were documented at length in Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on whether the president willfully retained classified materials. Jack Smith also asked the courts to review presidential immunity. And because it involves Trump, everyone is taking crazy pills.

"This is B.S.—you were doing this as a dilatory tactic to help your political friend," says @Maddow on SCOTUS. "And for you to say that this is something that the Court needs to decide because it's something that's unclear in the law is just flagrant, flagrant bullpucky." pic.twitter.com/v1NKDorzb0 — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) February 29, 2024

IGNORAMUSES

Ignoring that Special Counsel Jack Smith literally asked SCOTUS to hear/expedite the Trump immunity case, The View claims hearing the case is a plot by conservative justices to help Trump (ignoring the fact they've ruled against him before). pic.twitter.com/QUcPFWxXfj — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 29, 2024

Still, that didn’t stop Rachel Maddow from suffering a meltdown on MSNBC. Ms. Maddow is a Rhodes scholar, so you don’t see your typical spazz attacks on these networks. She’s more in control of her emotions, but it’s clear she’s irritated to no end that the Supreme Court opted to do its job. The beauty is that the court can and should ignore these reactions, as they’re irrelevant to carrying out their judicial review duties. Congress and elected bodies respond to the will of the people, not the courts.

The reason partisan Democrats like these 3 are so infuriated by the Supreme Court's decision to hear Trump's appeal is they believe the only real way to have Biden win is if Trump is convicted of crimes before the election.



It's classic authoritarian abuse of law for politics. https://t.co/w3F2p3CL9f — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 29, 2024

People are shocked and enraged that the Supreme Court would choose to rule on a pressing Constitutional issue because they think the priority of the Court should be to convict Trump as quickly as possible — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 29, 2024

Now, Trump legal drama is still on the docket, as the trial for the Stormy Daniels hush payments case in Manhattan is set to start on March 25. It’s also the weakest case facing the president.