Why MSNBC's Maddow Blew a Gasket Regarding the Supreme Court's Recent Move

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 04, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

The liberal media establishment went apoplectic last week because the Supreme Court decided to do its job. The court will hear arguments concerning presidential immunity, which will delay the Trump trials concerning election interference and possibly the classified documents case prosecuted by Special Counsel Jack Smith. The freakout was predictable and a bit comedic. 

I feel like every Democrat in the country, especially those in the media, is suffering from the same memory lapses Joe Biden suffers, which were documented at length in Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on whether the president willfully retained classified materials. Jack Smith also asked the courts to review presidential immunity. And because it involves Trump, everyone is taking crazy pills.  

Still, that didn’t stop Rachel Maddow from suffering a meltdown on MSNBC. Ms. Maddow is a Rhodes scholar, so you don’t see your typical spazz attacks on these networks. She’s more in control of her emotions, but it’s clear she’s irritated to no end that the Supreme Court opted to do its job. The beauty is that the court can and should ignore these reactions, as they’re irrelevant to carrying out their judicial review duties. Congress and elected bodies respond to the will of the people, not the courts.  

Now, Trump legal drama is still on the docket, as the trial for the Stormy Daniels hush payments case in Manhattan is set to start on March 25. It’s also the weakest case facing the president. 

