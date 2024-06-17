Obama's Body Language When Biden Speaks Really Says It All

Former President Barack Obama opted to help Joe Biden net a $28 million fundraising haul in Los Angeles over the weekend. The viral clip from the event showed Obama leading Biden off the stage, holding his hand. It was yet another incident where Joe might have been brain-fried. Some, like Fox News’ Brit Hume, disagreed that this particular incident showed the president’s hallmark aloofness, adding that the Biden staff were probably annoyed with Obama’s ‘Visiting Angels’ maneuver, which could fan the narrative that Biden is mentally shot.

WATCH: Obama has to lead Biden off stage in viral clip pic.twitter.com/YGY46h7peS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2024

There are better examples of Biden’s mental decline, notably his trip to the G7 Summit in Italy, where even the European press couldn’t ignore seeing an American president in a decrepit state. The Democrats’ strategy right now is to claim these clips are edited, lack context, or are misinformation. These aren’t deep fakes—other outlets have seen it. Yet, a new clip from the LA fundraiser shows Obama’s reaction to Joe speaking about his record on the economy. It’s not pretty:

Just watch Obama’s face as Joe Biden speaks incoherently at his fundraiser from over the weekend.



Unreal they’re allowing him to get up on a debate stage with Donald Trump.

pic.twitter.com/fTCENPKSxM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 17, 2024

The official transcript of Biden's speech at the fundraiser. Holy hell. pic.twitter.com/78Vn68pwcS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 17, 2024

A lot was happening in 2020, but Obama did fire warning flares. There were numerous reports about the former president’s notable lack of enthusiasm about Joe tossing his hat into the 2020 ring. Obama reportedly told Biden he didn’t need to run. There’s also that famous quote about his ex-VP: “Never underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up.”

However, Obama is a loyal Democrat and will do what is required to help his party win in 2024. Still, the body language reeks of ‘this guy doesn’t have it at all.’