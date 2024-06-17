Did DOJ Destroy the Special Counsel Audio Interview With Biden?
WaPo Executive Editor Has Resigned. The Reason Behind It Isn't Hard to Figure...
Dr. Fauci's Beagle Scandal Becomes Worse, Politico Says Youngkin a Loser Despite Winning...
Texas Gov. Abbott: Here's Proof 'Voter Fraud Is Real'
Off-Duty Secret Service Agent Robbed at Gunpoint During Biden's California Trip
Biden Yells Gibberish At Press the Same Day As KJP Gaslights American People...
Here's What AOC Claims Is a 'Core Threat to Democracy'
KJP: 'Right-Wing Critics' Are Sharing Videos of Biden in 'Bad Faith' With History...
A School District Mandated Students, Staff to Participate in ‘Equity Summits’
‘Savage Animal’: Republicans React to the Arrest of an Illegal Alien Charged With...
Biden Expects Us to Believe He Cares About 'One Flag. One America.'
A Month of Shame and Humiliation as the West Seeks to Appease the...
Palestinians Have Once Again Shown How the 'Two State Solution' Remains a Dangerous...
Biden’s Insane Title IX Regulations Will Not Take Effect in Several More States
Tipsheet

Obama's Body Language When Biden Speaks Really Says It All

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 17, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former President Barack Obama opted to help Joe Biden net a $28 million fundraising haul in Los Angeles over the weekend. The viral clip from the event showed Obama leading Biden off the stage, holding his hand. It was yet another incident where Joe might have been brain-fried. Some, like Fox News’ Brit Hume, disagreed that this particular incident showed the president’s hallmark aloofness, adding that the Biden staff were probably annoyed with Obama’s ‘Visiting Angels’ maneuver, which could fan the narrative that Biden is mentally shot. 

Advertisement

There are better examples of Biden’s mental decline, notably his trip to the G7 Summit in Italy, where even the European press couldn’t ignore seeing an American president in a decrepit state. The Democrats’ strategy right now is to claim these clips are edited, lack context, or are misinformation. These aren’t deep fakes—other outlets have seen it. Yet, a new clip from the LA fundraiser shows Obama’s reaction to Joe speaking about his record on the economy. It’s not pretty:

A lot was happening in 2020, but Obama did fire warning flares. There were numerous reports about the former president’s notable lack of enthusiasm about Joe tossing his hat into the 2020 ring. Obama reportedly told Biden he didn’t need to run. There’s also that famous quote about his ex-VP: “Never underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up.” 

Recommended

Biden Yells Gibberish At Press the Same Day As KJP Gaslights American People on 'Cheap Fake' Videos Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

However, Obama is a loyal Democrat and will do what is required to help his party win in 2024. Still, the body language reeks of ‘this guy doesn’t have it at all.’

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Yells Gibberish At Press the Same Day As KJP Gaslights American People on 'Cheap Fake' Videos Rebecca Downs
Joe Biden Reminds Us to Buy Guns and Ammunition Kurt Schlichter
Did DOJ Destroy the Special Counsel Audio Interview With Biden? Katie Pavlich
More Data Confirms Biden's Not-So-Secret 2024 Advantage, and Republicans Need to Take It Seriously Guy Benson
Texas Gov. Abbott: Here's Proof 'Voter Fraud Is Real' Leah Barkoukis
Dr. Fauci's Beagle Scandal Becomes Worse, Politico Says Youngkin a Loser Despite Winning Approval Numbers Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Yells Gibberish At Press the Same Day As KJP Gaslights American People on 'Cheap Fake' Videos Rebecca Downs
Advertisement