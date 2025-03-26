White House Responds to Latest Release of Houthi Attack Plans

Early Wednesday morning The Atlantic released a new round of text messages inadvertently sent to Editor-in-Chief Jeffery Goldberg in an encrypted Signal group chat. That chat included National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Vice President JD Vance, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and other administration staff. Goldberg was added into the chat by mistake and described what he saw as Pentagon "war plans" against the Iranian backed Houthis in Yemen. That was denied by Hegseth earlier this week.

Advertisement

"Nobody's texting war plans. I know exactly what I'm doing. Exactly what we're directing. Really proud of what we accomplished, successful missions that night and going forward," Hegseth said.

NSA Waltz responded to the situation during an interview with Fox News Tuesday night.

"What I care about is staying focused on mission—cleaning up Biden’s messes from Afghanistan to Ukraine, the Houthis to China, the border to the Arctic. The president’s had success after success—with a fantastic national security team," Waltz said.

After days of White House officials and officials in the chat stating the information discussed was not classified, including during testimony on Capitol Hill, Goldberg decided to release additional parts of the conversation. Previously, he claimed The Atlantic didn't publish them due to their sensitive nature.

After dispute over whether Defense Secretary Hegseth posted classified information on Signal group text, Atlantic publishes what it says is the 'war plan' Hegseth posted on text shortly before 3/15/25 attack on Houthis. https://t.co/9fQcOPAPP6 pic.twitter.com/sxqoKVxzz6 — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 26, 2025

🚨🚨BREAKING: The Atlantic publishes more from Trump cabinet Signal chat pic.twitter.com/8mkBwnTTqO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 26, 2025

The White House is responding to the release by arguing Goldberg exaggerated the content and context of the discussion.

"The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT 'war plans,'" Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt post on X. "This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin."

"The Atlantic beclowns itself as they concede— by releasing this— that no “war planning” was going on as they had falsely alleged," White House Communications Director Steven Cheung added. "Sounds like some terrorists had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day."

"It’s very clear Goldberg oversold what he had. But one thing in particular really stands out," Vice President Vance chimed in. "Remember when he was attacking Ratcliffe for blowing the cover for a CIA agent? Turns out Ratcliffe was simply naming his chief of staff."

No locations.



No sources & methods.



NO WAR PLANS.



Foreign partners had already been notified that strikes were imminent.



BOTTOM LINE: President Trump is protecting America and our interests. — Mike Waltz (@MikeWaltz47) March 26, 2025

Waltz said Tuesday night his team is working to find out how Goldberg was added to the thread.